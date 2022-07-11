‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 Contestant Erich Schwer: 5 Things to Know

Erich Schwer. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

While time will tell whether Erich Schwer impressed Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia, it’s safe to say Jesse Palmer is a fan of the Bachelorette season 19 contestant.

The 43-year-old host referred to the 29-year-old Bedminster, New Jersey, native as a “tall, handsome drink of water” while introducing the 32 suitors via TikTok in June.

“I was impressed when he got out of the limo. ‘Damn, who’s that?’” Jesse said. “Strong, quiet, confidence about him too. Really sort of carries himself well. You can’t tell from this photo, [but] dude has an amazing mullet. Business in the front, party in the back all day and wears it great. It’s fantastic. He’s bringing it back. Really, in a time when the mullet needs prominence and respectability, that’s kind of what Erich is doing.”

The former NFL quarterback added that Erich is “confident, but he’s not in your face about it,” explaining, “He’s not going to be the dude in the room who’s talking about how great he is or how good-looking he is or how amazing his mullet is.”

Erich, for his part, “describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side,” according to his official ABC bio. “When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal. He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul.”

Season 19 is the first installment of The Bachelorette that will feature two leads throughout the season.

“It’s two love stories, but two completely different journeys. People are gonna need a notebook [to] take notes [and] try to follow who’s dating who, what’s going on … It’s literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun,” Jesse told Us Weekly in July, noting that Gabby and Rachel “deserve a ton of credit because they really took control” of the season. “At the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all — magically, somehow. And I don’t know how [but] this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds because it’ll be like unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to meet Erich: