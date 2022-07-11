ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 Contestant Erich Schwer: 5 Things to Know

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fux4T_0gbtitWe00
Erich Schwer. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

While time will tell whether Erich Schwer impressed Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia, it’s safe to say Jesse Palmer is a fan of the Bachelorette season 19 contestant.

The 43-year-old host referred to the 29-year-old Bedminster, New Jersey, native as a “tall, handsome drink of water” while introducing the 32 suitors via TikTok in June.

“I was impressed when he got out of the limo. ‘Damn, who’s that?’” Jesse said. “Strong, quiet, confidence about him too. Really sort of carries himself well. You can’t tell from this photo, [but] dude has an amazing mullet. Business in the front, party in the back all day and wears it great. It’s fantastic. He’s bringing it back. Really, in a time when the mullet needs prominence and respectability, that’s kind of what Erich is doing.”

The former NFL quarterback added that Erich is “confident, but he’s not in your face about it,” explaining, “He’s not going to be the dude in the room who’s talking about how great he is or how good-looking he is or how amazing his mullet is.”

Erich, for his part, “describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side,” according to his official ABC bio. “When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal. He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul.”

Season 19 is the first installment of The Bachelorette that will feature two leads throughout the season.

“It’s two love stories, but two completely different journeys. People are gonna need a notebook [to] take notes [and] try to follow who’s dating who, what’s going on … It’s literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun,” Jesse told Us Weekly in July, noting that Gabby and Rachel “deserve a ton of credit because they really took control” of the season. “At the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all — magically, somehow. And I don’t know how [but] this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds because it’ll be like unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to meet Erich:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Tiktok#Abc
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Personality Reveals Leg Amputation

The Bachelorette alum Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation procedure this past week. The former reality star, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has been battling lymphedema, a chronic disease that he has been suffering from for years, per Page Six. Ayala was also vocal about battling the illness when he appeared on the ABC program in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Us Weekly

Gabby Windey: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 Lead Who Dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann

There’s nothing better than a Bachelor contestant with Bachelor Nation ties! Gabby Windey dated two members of Bachelor Nation before  her journey on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor led her to become one of the newest Bachelorette leads. Blake Horstmann revealed in October that he dated the 30-year-old Colorado nurse in the past — after she […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy