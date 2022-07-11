ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence police say missing 8-year-old girl found safe

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtsQk_0gbtiUeb00

UPDATE:

The Lawrence Police Department said the girl has been found and is safe.

NOTE: The girl’s identity has been removed from the story for privacy concerns.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are on the lookout for an 8-year-old girl who left her family’s home Monday morning.

Family said the girl left her home at about 8:40 a.m. without notifying her parents. Her last known whereabouts were near 45th Street and Post Road on the far east side of Indianapolis/Lawrence area.

She could be wearing a purple dress and a pink sweatshirt, family said.

The family only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.

IN THIS ARTICLE
