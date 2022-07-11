Lawrence police say missing 8-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE:
The Lawrence Police Department said the girl has been found and is safe.
NOTE: The girl’s identity has been removed from the story for privacy concerns.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are on the lookout for an 8-year-old girl who left her family’s home Monday morning.
Family said the girl left her home at about 8:40 a.m. without notifying her parents. Her last known whereabouts were near 45th Street and Post Road on the far east side of Indianapolis/Lawrence area.
She could be wearing a purple dress and a pink sweatshirt, family said.
The family only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.
