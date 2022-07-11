ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Last of Us' Remake on PS5 and PC Is Stirring Controversy Among Gamers

It's impossible to deny the legacy that The Last of Us has had on the gaming community. The game originally launched in 2013 as an exclusive title for PlayStation 3. It achieved critical acclaim upon its release and is considered to be one of the last great games of the seventh...

Gamespot

Best Prime Day Gaming Deals: Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X Video Game Deals

Grab your wallets, because Prime Day 2022 has officially begun. Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals is in full swing through, tomorrow, July 13, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. Many of the deals highlighted in this roundup do not require an Amazon Prime membership to purchase.
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
PC Gamer

Doom hacker gets Doom running in Doom

Maybe the ultimate "Doom running on stuff that wasn't meant to run Doom" scenario. Getting Doom to run on things that were never meant to run Doom is something of a cottage industry among a die-hard subset of PC hackers and coders. Your motherboard's BIOS (opens in new tab), a bunch of old potatoes (opens in new tab), a Lego brick (opens in new tab), a home pregnancy test (opens in new tab): The list goes on and on. But YouTuber and Doomworld community member kgsws has set a new standard for, well, something with this brilliant bit of techno-recursion: Doom running in Doom.
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand.
Distractify

'Bayonetta 3' Adds a Family-Friendly Option to Censor the Game's Nudity

Even as a critically acclaimed cult classic franchise, the Bayonetta games truly earn their rep as M-rated titles. The series follows the titular Umbran Witch as she uses a combination of hellish magic and deadly weapons to mow through armies of angels and demons that relentlessly pursue her. Her never-ending conflict against these hordes is filled with violence, gore, profanity, and a nigh-infamous amount of nudity that has drawn both the ire and the praise of feminist game critics.
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto 6′ must “exceed players’ expectations” says Rockstar

Whilst announcing a slow down in support of Red Dead Online, developer Rockstar Games has acknowledged player expectations regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. The Grand Theft Auto studio gave players an update regarding current and future projects in a blog post from last week (via VGC). Rockstar then addressed the task of developing Grand Theft Auto 6, and what it means going forward.
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Cloud have a new game to enjoy, courtesy of developer Picogram and publisher Rose Cty Games. What's particularly interesting about the new Xbox Game Pass game is that it just came to Xbox consoles yesterday after previously being console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Garden Story, a self-described "wholesome" and "charming" action RPG about a grape.
