Car of missing Ole Miss student found, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Ole Miss has not been heard from for a couple of days.

University of Mississippi student Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee) was last seen at approximately 6:00 AM on Jul. 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.

According to police, Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Lee was last seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate number “JAYLEE1″, police said.

The car was found on July 11, police said, at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

Police also said that the car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.

Lee is described as 5′7, 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap, and gray slippers.

If you have any information, contact the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234 or (662) 915-4911.

The Oxford Police Department and the University Police Department are working jointly on this investigation.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

