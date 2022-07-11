ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of missing Ole Miss student found, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Ole Miss has not been heard from for a couple of days.

University of Mississippi student Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee) was last seen at approximately 6:00 AM on Jul. 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.

According to police, Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Lee was last seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate number “JAYLEE1″, police said.

The car was found on July 11, police said, at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

Police also said that the car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YikQJ_0gbtiEmD00
Ole Miss student missing Jimmie Lee (Ole Miss Police)

Lee is described as 5′7, 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap, and gray slippers.

If you have any information, contact the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234 or (662) 915-4911.

WATCH: What we know about the disappearance of a missing Ole Miss student WATCH: What we know about the disappearance of a missing Ole Miss student

The Oxford Police Department and the University Police Department are working jointly on this investigation.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Police#Ole Miss#University Of Mississippi#Campus Walk Apartments#Ford Fusion
