Cheyenne business head sentenced in wire fraud, employee endangerment case

CHEYENNE – A federal judge last week sentenced a former Cheyenne business owner to prison following his conviction on wire fraud and knowing endangerment charges.

In an April trial in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, a federal grand jury found 47-year-old John Eldon Rimmasch, as well as his now-defunct company, Wasatch Railroad Contractors, guilty of five counts of wire fraud and one count of knowing endangerment.

Federal District Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Rimmasch to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $7,428 in restitution and a special assessment of $600.

Wasatch Railroad Contractors was ordered to pay a special assessment of $2,400.

Rimmasch founded and owned Wasatch and served as CEO. He had been accused of defrauding the U.S. government by failing to complete the restoration of a historic railcar owned by the National Park Service. He knowingly endangered employees in the process by exposing them to asbestos, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The former executive then directed his company to invoice the NPS for asbestos abatement, knowing his company had broken its contract. Rimmasch and Wasatch also did not pay its laborers minimum wage, as required by the contract, but knowingly submitted false payrolls.

Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wasatch also operated a facility in Shoshoni.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Johnson found that Rimmasch attempted to obstruct justice by presenting a fraudulent exhibit at the jury trial and abused his position of trust during the commission of the crimes.

“Our office will vigorously prosecute those who commit environmental crimes or engage in fraud against the government,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in the release. “We appreciate the excellent investigative work performed in this case by the United States Department of the Interior, Office of the Inspector General and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.”

“The Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General will continue to aggressively root out attempts to defraud the U.S. government and taxpayers,” said Jamie DePaepe, special agent in charge, Department of the Interior, Office of Inspector General's Western Region. "We hope today’s sentencing will serve as a deterrent to others contemplating stealing federal funds for their own personal gain, as well as to those who would knowingly risk the lives and health of others in furtherance of their fraudulent scheme.”

The crimes were investigated by the Department of the Interior, Office of the Inspector General, and the EPA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Baird prosecuted the case.