The nonprofit organization celebrates the launch of a new website with fresh looks and convenient access to a wealth of information. Anne Arundel County, MD - As Bello Machre celebrates 50 years of loving care and service for people with developmental disabilities, the non-profit organization looks toward the future to find new ways to respond to the same call of service that was heard in 1972. “Updating the website was a simple decision. We want to make sure that those with loved ones in need of help can easily learn about the services we have to offer,” says Dr. Robert Ireland, President & CEO.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO