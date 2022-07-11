‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 2 Airs Today: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Well, Better Call Saul fans, it’s been seven years of intriguing action and high-stakes drama for Saul Goodman but the road is finally coming to an end. And to make the final episodes even more dramatic, the series creators split Season 6 into two parts.

The first half aired on April 18 and after just 7 episodes, fans were forced to wait again. At long last, however, the second half of the final season has arrived. Season 6, Episode 8 is set to air tonight on AMC.

To announce the premiere, the Better Call Saul crew posted a message to fans on social media. “Try to remember the good times,” they wrote. “The final season of [Better Call Saul] returns Monday at 9pm on [AMC].”

Now, the first half of Season 6 ended on a horrific cliff-hanger (Better Call Saul writers really know how to hammer the drama home). Not to mention, the series prepared its viewers for the unexpected before the final season even began. “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is,” was the Season 6 tagline.

With all that in mind, we truly have no idea what to expect in the last six episodes. What we do know, however, is that there’s sure to be no shortage of twists and turns as Jimmy McGill makes the final moves that will turn him into the slimy attorney in Breaking Bad.

Bob Odenkirk Calls ‘Better Call Saul’ the ‘Biggest Thing’ in His Career

Now that the Breaking Bad spinoff is coming to an end, fans aren’t the only ones feeling the sting. Bob Odenkirk himself, while being somewhat glad to distance himself from Saul Goodman, revealed he’s going to miss the series as well.

“It’s the biggest thing in my career,” he explained to AMC. “There’s no question, this is the biggest thing I will have done and it’ll resonate through the rest of my life. I’ve been given a lot of wonderful roles because I did this role, so I’ll just always think about it.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever have a part as well-written as this again – I get drama and comedy and depth,” the Better Call Saul star continued. “I get to go everywhere all the time. And it’s just a rare role that has this much dynamics in it.”

As for the series’ ardent fanbase, the only thing Bob Odenkirk can say is thank you. “I would just like to say to everybody, ‘Thank you for giving us a chance,'” he said. “It was an amazing experience to see people just have an open mind to watch the show and see what we had to offer. I’ll never stop being thankful for that opportunity.”