Tarentum, PA

Police say woman who reported thefts charged with felony after video shows her firing gun

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tarentum woman who told police her boyfriend stole her cellphone and a $3,000 pair of eyeglasses faces a felony gun charge. Tanishia Teyla Allen-Colvin, 37, of the 600 block of East Seventh Avenue was charged with a count of carrying a firearm without a license along with reckless endangerment and...

triblive.com

