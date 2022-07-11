Police say woman who reported thefts charged with felony after video shows her firing gun

The aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a botched police raid, and the father of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after getting shot by Kenosha cops, were arrested this week while protesting against police brutality in Akron, Ohio. Bianca Austin and Jacob Blake Sr. traveled together with Families United, a group against police brutality, to protest against the harrowing shooting of unarmed Jayland Walker. Amid the chaotic protest Wednesday night, Austin was arrested and Blake Sr. was transported to a local hospital. Police booked Austin at the local jail on charges of alleged rioting, disorderly conduct, and failure to disperse, while a bench warrant was issued to arrest Blake Sr. The jail could not confirm whether Blake Sr. had been arrested as of Thursday evening. Relative Justin Blake told NBC the pair was together when violence erupted: “They were down there supporting the family and the community when this thing occurred and when the brutality turned on them,” he said.

AKRON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO