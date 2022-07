Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular strike secured the Netherlands their first victory of Euro 2022 after they had blown a two-goal lead against Portugal.Van de Donk’s 62nd-minute thunderbolt from 20 yards will go down as one of the goals of the tournament, the show-stopper in a riveting Group C game that saw the Netherlands claim a 3-2 win at Leigh Sports Village.The Netherlands, who drew their opener against Sweden last weekend, were initially on the charge and headers in the seventh and 17th minutes from Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt put them 2-0 ahead.👊 @DanielleDonk scores Netherland's third...

UEFA ・ 8 HOURS AGO