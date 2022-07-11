Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Volusia County through 1115 PM EDT At 1045 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of DeLand Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Lake Helen, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Ormond Beach, DeLand and New Smyrna Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO