Lompoc Valley Medical Center provide hospitalization COVID update

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health reports the omicron subvariant BA.5 is the most contagious subvariant locally.

There have been more than 1,000 active COVID cases reported in the county as of June 28th.

“It's kind of fluctuated between having covid positive patients between zero and 5 and 6 over the last few months,” said Lompoc Valley Medical CEO Steve Popkin.

Popkin said hospitalization rates have remained stable, which is good news for the hospital.

“I mean, we still use all the precautions that are necessary and required, that is for sure,” said Popkin. “But that means we are able to operate pretty much like we have been up until the pandemic.”

Just two people are being treated for covid at the hospital as of Monday.

“One is receiving ICU care, one is not,” said Popkin.

Vaccination clinics are still open at the hospital every Friday.

Vaccines for ages 6 months through 5 years old are also available now.

“There’s only been 6 individuals who have requested and received the vaccination,” said the CEO of the hospital.

Parents who are interested in getting their younger children vaccinated, contact your pediatrician's office.