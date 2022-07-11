ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lompoc Valley Medical Center provide hospitalization COVID update

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yqKR_0gbtfvpN00
KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health reports the omicron subvariant BA.5 is the most contagious subvariant locally.

There have been more than 1,000 active COVID cases reported in the county as of June 28th.

“It's kind of fluctuated between having covid positive patients between zero and 5 and 6 over the last few months,” said Lompoc Valley Medical CEO Steve Popkin.

Popkin said hospitalization rates have remained stable, which is good news for the hospital.

“I mean, we still use all the precautions that are necessary and required, that is for sure,” said Popkin. “But that means we are able to operate pretty much like we have been up until the pandemic.”

Just two people are being treated for covid at the hospital as of Monday.

“One is receiving ICU care, one is not,” said Popkin.

Vaccination clinics are still open at the hospital every Friday.

Vaccines for ages 6 months through 5 years old are also available now.

“There’s only been 6 individuals who have requested and received the vaccination,” said the CEO of the hospital.

Parents who are interested in getting their younger children vaccinated, contact your pediatrician's office.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Cottage Health: Doctors seeing higher concentration of BA.5 variant in wastewater

https://youtu.be/e4Oy47zTK1w 5PM SHOW I FULL VERSION SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Health experts in Santa Barbara are seeing a higher concentration of the latest COVID-19 variants in wastewater. Doctors at Cottage Hospital believe the new variants are a less severe version of the virus circulating, but a more infectious version. Without case counts, doctors are seeing The post Cottage Health: Doctors seeing higher concentration of BA.5 variant in wastewater appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County’s overdose rate increases, report says

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County reports an uptick in overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths in the county reported in the first six months of 2022 is already nearly 70% of the number reported over the entire year in 2021. Data released as part of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown's 'Project The post Santa Barbara County’s overdose rate increases, report says appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Lompoc, CA
Health
Lompoc, CA
Vaccines
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc, CA
Coronavirus
kclu.org

State bans cancellation of home fire insurance around Santa Barbara County's Alisal wildfire burn zone

Some Central and South Coasts homeowners are getting assurances that at least for now, their wildfire insurance won’t be cancelled. The state issued an order banning insurance companies from cancelling wildfire coverage in areas in, and around Santa Barbara County’s Alisal brush fire burn scar. The October 2021 fire charred more than 17,000 acres of land, and destroyed a dozen homes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
calcoastnews.com

SLO County grants large raises, attorney Don Ernst out

San Luis Obispo County supervisors sparred on two local issues at Tuesday Board of Supervisor’s meeting: the approval of raises of up to 23% for county officials, administrators and management staff; and whether to continue having attorney Don Ernst represent the county on an opioid lawsuit. While the board...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Missing Teenager Located 07.13.2022

An Arizona teenager who disappeared from Nipomo early this month, has been located in Mexico. Lily Trujillo is being held at the border until her family takes her birth certificate and picks her up. The 15 year old girl vanished while visiting family in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in North County Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover

A motorist is injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos Tuesday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the northbound lanes and discovered a badly damaged SUV on its side with a single occupant driver trapped inside. It appeared as if...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy