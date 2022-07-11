ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Fill the blue bins to ensure everyone is ready for school

By Press Release
villagelife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the ninth year in a row Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference youth are collecting school supplies to help local students in need start the year off on the right foot by providing backpacks and needed supplies. The Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference School Supply Drive Committee, made up...

www.villagelife.com

Comments / 0

 

villagelife.com

What’s Happening July 13 and beyond

Now: El Dorado Musical Theatre presents Disney’s “Newsies,” through July 17 at Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway in Folsom. For tickets and more information visit edmt.info. Online fundraiser. Now: Snowline Hospice will host the Snowline Online Auction through July 17....
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

How Sacramento is tackling the homelessness crisis with Safe Stay Communities

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved another site on Tuesday meant to help get people off the streets. The site at 7001 East Parkway will soon provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness who have been reluctant. This latest community that was approved will be built in the parking lot of the Health and Human Services building in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

Officer of the Year shares award with team

Calling it “well -deserved” El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini named Det. Aaron Lopez Officer of the Year at a recent Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills meeting. Lopez joined the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in December 2021 and has filled a variety of roles, including serving as a deputy and with CSI. He’s currently a detective with the Property Crimes Division.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

YCUSD Offers Students Free Breakfast & Lunch – List of Schools Here

(Yuba City, CA) – The Yuba City Unified School District has sent a letter to parents & guardians announcing that students are eligible for breakfast and lunch at no charge. It’s part of the School Breakfast Program and the National Lunch Program, and Chelsey Slattery, Director of Child Nutrition advises that for additional information or assistance, you can contact the YCUSD Nutrition Services Department at 530-822-5075.
YUBA CITY, CA
kuic.com

Check Out Visit Vacaville’s Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Visit Vacaville has launched a local version of the internationally recognized Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, a program for individuals who would like assistance, help, or a little more time when shopping, traveling, or engaging in other public activities. Wearers of the distinctive but discreet green and yellow sunflower icon indicate that they have a disability that is not visually apparent, such as autism, chronic pain, dementia, anxiety, a brain injury, mobility issues after a recent surgery, or another hidden disability for which they would like to be seen. Visit Vacaville is offering lanyards and business card-sized sunflower cards to both residents and visitors at the Visit Vacaville offices and throughout the city’s participating hotel properties. Hotels and other businesses will undergo training on how to assist sunflower wearers.
VACAVILLE, CA
villagelife.com

Message from EID: Celebrating hard work and long-term planning

I want to focus a moment on gratitude and celebration — gratitude for the hard work that has seen emergency projects as well as large planned projects come online and gratitude for the safety of the workers who undertake these projects with determination and excellence. I am thinking of...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
villagelife.com

Garden Valley home a gem in the woods

This beautiful, 4,000-square-foot home in Garden Valley boasts a spacious floor plan that showcases vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood burning stove, radiant flooring throughout and natural light flooding in through picture windows. A custom front door opens into the great room. Curl up with a good book near the wood...
GARDEN VALLEY, CA
ABC10

Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day. It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Fountains at Roseville Free Summer Concert Series

Roseville, Calif. – The Fountains at Roseville Summer Concert Series highlights another active summer of events at the popular downtown-themed shopping plaza. For those looking for something a bit more casual and less costly than headline acts, the local and free music scene picks up the pace in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
villagelife.com

Expect the unexpected in Woven Works

Good art can be unusual and surprising. Finding an age-old technique celebrated in unexpected materials is remarkable. The Gallery at 48 Natoma’s new exhibit features two artists’ works portraying hand-woven baskets in very surprising mediums. Woven Works is a play on the unexpected with encaustic paintings of basket imagery by Paula Busch and unique hand-woven baskets by Carolyn Zeitler. The exhibit opens July 15 and runs through Sept. 22.
VISUAL ART
mymotherlode.com

Winding Down Electra Fire Response

Jackson, CA — The larger incident command team brought in to lead the response to the Electra Fire will be handing operations back over to the local CAL Fire unit today. The fire ignited on July 4, near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County, and the CAL Fire Incident Management Team 3 was dispatched the following day. At this morning’s Electra Fire briefing, CAL Fire Amador-Eldorado Unit Chief, Mike Blankenheim, thanked the team for their professional response.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Won’t Be Intimidated’: Fair Oaks Homeowners Find Anti-Semitic Items In Driveways

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Some Fair Oaks homeowners woke up Monday to hateful messages. Anti-semitic flyers and bags of beans were left in several driveways. CBS13 obtained photos showing what was placed at least five homes. pic1Obtained by CBS13pic 2Obtained by CBS13pic 3Obtained by CBS13pic 4Obtained by CBS13pic 5Obtained by CBS13 The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it believes the items were left overnight or in the early morning hours of Monday. One homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said he refuses to live in fear. “I won’t be intimidated,” he said. “I know the community here won’t be intimidated and that we won’t allow hate to run our lives and we won’t change our lives because people hate.” No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
FAIR OAKS, CA
iheart.com

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

Scammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas. Recently, a man was caught on camera swapping gas pump nozzles at a local gas station in Roseville, California. As a result, when a customer pulled up to the pump next to him to fill their tank, all of the gas that was being pumped was really going into the thief's car.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

