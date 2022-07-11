Castlewood intersection named in honor of service member missing in action

RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency following major flooding in Buchanan County. “We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm. As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO