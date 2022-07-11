How to Prune Grape Vines to Get Your Best Harvest

Following the launch of their outdoor collection in April, Dave and Jenny Marrs are dropping a dreamy new collection of indoor basics that are just as gorgeous and family-friendly. The new line, which is part of the Better Homes & Gardens collection sold at Walmart, includes accent rugs, runners, and area rugs, as well as plush throw pillows, natural-weave storage baskets, ceramic candles in six different scents, and a two-tone dinnerware set. The HGTV duo told us they wanted every product to feel "casual and approachable," and the pieces are a stylish way to add a touch of Coastal Grandmother style (a modern take on coastal style that incorporates hues of blue and beachy neutrals but without the kitsch) to your home without going overboard.
