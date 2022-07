When director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović worked with the young actress Gracija Filipović on the 2017 short film Into the Blue, something clicked. "It was like hormones and the actual coming-of-age happening in front of my eyes in this natural setting that was in conflict with this inner nature and inner dangers," Kusijanović says. "There was so much life coming onto film. I felt that's a gold mine, 'I want to portray this in a feature film,' so that's what I did. I decided to write a feature film for her, specifically."

