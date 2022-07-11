ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

BERAN: That's a wrap on the Barton Co. Fair

 2 days ago

This past week was filled with the sights and sounds of the Barton County Fair. For 4-H members, this is an opportunity to showcase the project learning they have been engaged in all year! There were exhibits on beautiful woodworking, carefully constructed outfits, cakes and pies and cookies – Oh...

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (7/14)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Barton Community College Foundation has been transforming into the multi-faceted face of Barton Community College along with the communities and students we serve. In addition to creating funds and making scholarship awards, the Foundation raises funds for special projects, builds strong business relationships, and coordinates funding sources that enhance College mission-driven goals.
GREAT BEND, KS
Slim Chickens Ribbon Cutting and MCCF Donation

McPherson, Kan. – McPherson’s Slim Chickens had their formal ribbon cutting Wednesday morning, during which the restaurant’s franchisee presented a $500 donation to the McPherson County Community Foundation. Jamie Rheem of 3PRG Management said they like to set back a portion of their opening day revenue to...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

BOOR: How healthy is my tree?

One of the most important clues in determining the health of your trees is the amount of new growth that tree produces. A healthy tree should have a minimum of 4 to 6 inches of new growth each year. Check branches with the tips in the open and not shaded by the tree itself. Anything less than 4 inches on the majority of branches suggests the tree is under a great deal of stress.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Did you know? Location of first telephone in Great Bend

Make sure you tune into Eagle Radio’s Pages in Time show each week as historians recall the history of Great Bend and Barton County. On this week’s show, Barton County Historical Society Board of Directors member Justin Engleman went through the history of a few of the founders of Great Bend. Engleman discussed the Moses and the Townsley families.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend’s hesitancy on funding certain outside agencies

As the Great Bend City Council gave their input on the proposed 2023 budget Monday night, the governing body discussed how the city funds outside agencies going forward. Organizations like the Barton County Fair and the Golden Belt Humane Society request funding each year from the city. The entities are separate from the city, but have a tie or provide a service to Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Artillery shell removed from Barton Co. farm

On July 11, shortly after 8 p.m., Barton County 911 was notified an individual had found what appeared to be a live artillery shell. Several months ago, while conducting haying operations, a citizen discovered the round in a field near the airport west of Great Bend. It was picked up and put in a pickup truck and basically forgotten about. On Monday evening the citizen contacted a relative who is familiar with explosives. The relative advised him to get it out of the truck and call 911.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hoisington's Dorae wins 'BAMMY' during art alley pop-up gallery

The Barton Arts Movement hosted their first ever Art Alley Pop-Up Gallery and Competition on June 24 in conjunction with the Final Fridays on Forest activities. Co-led by BAM Committee members Lindsey Bogner and Sergio Ramirez, and hosted by Andrea Bauer and other volunteers, the event was a huge success featuring 19 artists from across Barton County and even one from Johnson County. More than 300 spectators came through the pop-up gallery to take in the art and vote on their favorite canvas.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Activities back on track at Sunflower Diversified Services

After almost two years of changing schedules and curtailing activities, clients and staff at Sunflower Diversified Services are back to a regular routine and enjoying a few new ventures. Covid had brought a number of out-of-the-ordinary challenges to Sunflower, which serves people with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Co. expects HVAC design for courthouse soon

Architects and engineers will make a few more adjustments to the final plans, but a proposal for a new heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system should be coming soon for the Barton County Courthouse. Three of the Barton County Commissioners met with architects and engineers last Thursday to go...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (7/13)

Action from the July 13, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: RFP – Bulk Mailer for Revenue Neutral Rate Notices: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, providee details. The “revenue neutral rate” is the property tax rate in mills that would generate the same property tax revenue in dollars as levied during the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation. All Kansas counties are required to mail every property owner an estimated tax notice with information relative to each specific property's taxes and the revenue neutral rate (RNR) compared to the proposed rate for each taxing subdivision. The Clerk’s Office solicited proposals for the bulk mailing of the notices as prepared in cooperation with area taxing entities. The approximately 17,000 – 18,000 notices, as prepared through the CIC program, must be mailed by August 10, 2022. Postalocity bid was approved. As it was an estimate of $8,950.54, the County will encumber $10,000.00.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend school board meeting agenda (7/11)

• Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (7/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/12) At 3:31 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at NW 40 Road & NW 70 Avenue. At 7:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. at Railroad Avenue & S. Washington. Criminal Damage. At 11:24 p.m. criminal damage was reported on...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
