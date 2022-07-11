ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualifying offers extended to NHL restricted free agents

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaine of Blue Jackets, Tkachuk of Flames among players to receive them; allow teams to retain matching rights. The deadline for NHL teams to issue qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents is 5 p.m. ET on Monday. By issuing the offers, teams are given the right of first refusal or...

markerzone.com

DAVID KREJCI REPORTEDLY SET TO RETURN TO THE NHL

After spending one year in the Czech Extraliga with HC Olomouc, unrestricted free agent forward David Krejci is set to return to the Boston Bruins according to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM radio. Prior to heading home for the 2021-22 season, Krejci spent parts of fifteen seasons in the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency

The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […] The post Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Evgeni Malkin
Filip Forsberg
NBC Sports

Lazar becomes first Bruins 2022 free agent to sign with new team

Curtis Lazar became the first Boston Bruins free agent of the 2022 NHL offseason to officially sign a contract on Wednesday. The British Columbia native is headed home. Lazar signed a three-year, $1 million AAV contract with the Vancouver Canucks. As a childhood fan of the Canucks, Lazar is probably...
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
NHL
Yardbarker

Progress Being Made Between Penguins and Malkin

It is certainly possible that Evgeni Malkin goes to free agency on Wednesdsay after failing to come to terms with the Pittsburgh Penguins on an extension. Talks between the team and the player reportedly haven’t gone well to date, with Malkin wanting more than three years on an extension and the Penguins hesitant to give him that. But, there might be good news on the Malkin front as reports have surfaced the two sides are at least closing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NHL
ClutchPoints

The impact Rickard Rakell’s $30 million contract has on Penguins star Evgeni Malkin

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bold move ahead of NHL free agency when they locked down forward Rickard Rakell in a six-year, $30 million contract. It’s a risky move to lock down Rakell at that price, especially given the team is still hoping to get a deal done with Evgeni Malkin. However, according to Pierre LeBrun, Rakell’s contract extension is not expected to “close the door” on the Penguins “ability or desire” to re-sign Malkin in free agency.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NHL world reacts to shocking Evgeni Malkin report

Evgeni Malkin has played his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his 16-year career, he’s helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups and 16 consecutive playoff appearances. But it looks like Malkin could...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The major obstacle hindering East team from potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau

The clock is ticking for the Calgary Flames to secure the retention of star forward Johnny Gaudreau’s services, as they could soon lose the biggest selling point they have for Johnny Hockey, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. In exactly 48 hours, #Flames will lose the ability to offer Johnny Gaudreau an 8-year contract, which […] The post RUMOR: The major obstacle hindering East team from potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to re-sign a few key players this offseason, but in order to do so, they may have to shed some salary. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Knights could look to clear some cap space by offloading veteran forward Max Pacioretty this offseason. After agreeing to a new deal with […] The post Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Coaching Staff, Free Agents & More

It’s been a busy week for the Detroit Red Wings. During the 2022 NHL Draft, the team selected Marco Kasper eighth overall to address a key organizational need, then had an interesting Day 2. Detroit also traded for Ville Husso to share the crease with Alex Nedeljkovic. But the...
DETROIT, MI

