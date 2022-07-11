Report cites violations in hospital patient deaths

Wilson Medical Center’s front entrance is shown on July 4. Hospital officials are awaiting a follow-up survey after federal regulators said patient care deficiencies must be corrected in order for the hospital to continue Medicare participation.

Two patient deaths, a suicidal man left waiting in the emergency department with prescription pills and a psychiatric patient discharged to the group home that kicked her out are among the cases that prompted regulators to call for swift reforms at Wilson Medical Center.

The issues are described in a 45-page report the News & Observer obtained through a records request last week. The document includes hospital leaders’ plans to prevent similar outcomes and appears on a federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services form titled “Statement of Deficiencies and Plan of Correction.”

A June 24 letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ regional office in Atlanta warned that the hospital’s Medicare provider agreement would be terminated on July 17 if violations of the Medicare Conditions of Participation aren’t remedied. Wilson Medical Center CEO Mark Holyoak signed the report containing the correction plan on June 28.

Regulators flagged the deficiencies after conducting a complaint investigation at the hospital from May 17-19.

Holyoak and hospital board Chair Janice A. Walston acknowledged the issues in a July 4 letter to employees and community members, writing that they anticipated a follow-up visit “in the coming weeks” to confirm that all violations have been corrected. If surveyors find the hospital in compliance, Wilson Medical Center won’t be dropped from the Medicare program.

Melanie Raynor, the hospital’s director of marketing and communications, deferred interview requests until the site visit is complete.

“It would be premature to provide any additional information until the follow-up survey takes place in the next few weeks,” Raynor told the Times in a Thursday email. “We expect to have the surveyors return within the next 10 days to validate that we have put the Plan of Correction in place.”

The News & Observer first reported contents of the deficiency summary and corrective plan on Friday.

LAPSES LINKED TO DEATHS

A doctor ordered use of the antipsychotic medication Geodon to restrain a 70-year-old patient “due to increased confusion and attempting to get out of bed” on Jan. 22, the day after he suffered a fall in the hospital that resulted in small cerebral infarctions, or damage to the brain caused by blood flow disruptions, according to the report.

The restraint medication was administered at 5:33 p.m. At 10 p.m., hospital employees recorded the patient’s blood pressure as 202 over 80, classified as a hypertensive crisis, “with no documentation that a physician was notified.”

An employee activated a code blue, indicating a medical emergency, at 3:14 p.m. on Jan. 23, and the man was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m.

“Review revealed (the patient) did not receive neuro checks as ordered and his vital signs were not monitor(ed) per policy following the chemical restraint,” according to the report’s summary statement of deficiencies. “... Findings revealed the hospital staff failed to monitor, identify and report a patient’s change in condition.”

The hospital’s correction plan said supervisors reviewed the Wilson Medical Center Restraint and Seclusion Policy with the nursing staff, provided training, added a prompt to electronic medical records relating to restraint medications and provided education on the medical records changes to hospitalists and emergency department providers.

The second patient death occurred two days after a 60-year-old man underwent a procedure to remove fluid or air from around the lungs. A doctor ordered continuous telemetry, which monitors patients’ vital signs, the day of the procedure on March 22.

A monitor technician notified the patient’s nurse that a telemetry lead was disconnected at 3:09 a.m. March 24. The man experienced a medical emergency resulting in a code blue alert at 3:21 a.m., and he was pronounced dead a half-hour later at 3:51.

“Review revealed the primary nurse did not immediately respond to the monitor technician’s notification of a disconnected lead, nor did the monitor tech escalate the notification for resolution,” the report states.

Wilson Medical Center said supervisors reviewed the case with central monitoring unit technicians, who received additional training from the critical care director. The hospital revised its policy to require that monitoring lapses are escalated to the medical response team if they’re not resolved within three minutes of the first call. Technicians are now directed to document calls and response times in a log for compliance audits.

MENTAL HEALTH CARE

Two cases cited in the report involve treatment of patients with mental health conditions. While both resulted in violations, the report doesn’t indicate that either person suffered any immediate adverse health effects.

A 41-year-old man was brought to the emergency department on April 18 after expressing suicidal thoughts and “active thoughts of overdosing on his medications.” Because no rooms in the ED were available, the patient was triaged and placed in the lobby with his belongings and prescription medicines.

About two hours and 20 minutes later, a crisis line operator alerted hospital staff that the man was in the ED lobby’s bathroom “expressing active thoughts of overdosing on his medications.”

The man was then admitted for “behavioral health management and stabilization.”

“Findings revealed the hospital staff failed to monitor and perform a contraband search for an active suicidal patient awaiting treatment in the emergency department,” the report states. Employees are supposed to secure any controlled substances, including prescription medication, immediately upon encountering patients with suicidal ideation.

The correction plan included discussion with ED and security staff, a revision to the hospital’s guidelines for behavioral patients and additional training and monitoring.

A 30-year-old woman admitted to the hospital’s behavioral health unit on Jan. 26 after expressing suicidal thoughts was discharged to her former group home on Feb. 22 even though the facility had “refused to accept the patient back.”

A social worker spoke with the woman’s legal guardian and learned she had eloped from the group home at least 10 times and exhibited “threatening behavior” to other residents and staff members, the report explains. The social worker began seeking alternative placement options for the patient’s discharge plan.

Surveyors interviewed a utilization review specialist, the behavioral health director, the psychiatrist who treated the patient and the director of case management.

“Interview revealed when the facility had been notified that a patient had been discharged from their group home, the case management staff located alternative housing options based on identified needs,” the report states. “Interview revealed the patient should not have been sent back to the group home they had been discharged from.”

Corrections included instructing social workers to document all communication about discharge plans and training registered nurses to ensure the patient or patient’s guardian signs discharge paperwork.