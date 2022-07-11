ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local pool closed over weekend after altercation across street where gun discharged

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
Sue Murray Pool reopens after community members rally behind it Some families said they are so happy to see the pool back open and feel safer with new security around. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A local pool closed Saturday after an altercation took place across the street where a gun fired.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a report of a possible armed carjacking in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue across from the Sue Murray Swimming Pool around 3:20 p.m.

Police said a gun discharged during the altercation between two men. One of the men reportedly jumped into a car and drove it around the block to a gas station before he exited and ran down the street.

Police also said the lifeguards at the pool acted quickly to usher all swimmers and staff into the pool building. Out of an abundance of caution, Sue Murray Swimming Pool was closed to the public Saturday.

Any questions regarding pool operations and hours should be directed to CitiParks.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Comments / 10

KC PATRIOT??
2d ago

more proof gun laws don't work...because CRIMINALS DONT OBEY LAWS...hence why they are called CRIMINALS

16
Bobby C.
2d ago

And their answer to stop the violence is more programs, you know like opening the pool. Keep it closed before some kid gets hit with a stray gun fire.

3
justlittleoldme
1d ago

Give the criminals harsher punishment, especially the lawless ones committing crimes with guns.

