2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

By Kaitlin Kanable
 2 days ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night.

John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Decatur Police said officers were sent to Akateko Wireless on 14th Street Southwest around 2 a.m., July 10 for reports of a burglary. When officers arrived they found Ropps and Tatum using “burglar’s tools” to try and enter the store.

John Timothy Topps
Prestone Scott Tatum

Officials said when the two men saw officers they ran from the business but both were taken into custody. Police added both had loaded firearms in their possession at the time of the attempted burlary.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $5,300 bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Decatur Police
