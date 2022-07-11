ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

By Alexandra Weaver
 2 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed.

The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:

  • Alum Creek
  • Deer Creek
  • Delaware Lake
  • Dillon Lake
  • The North Branch of Kokosing and Paint Creek Lakes in Ohio
  • Beech Fork
  • Bluestone Lake
  • Burnsville Lake
  • East Lynn Lake
  • R.D. Bailey Lake
  • Summersville Lake
  • Sutton Lake

And the following lakes in Kentucky:

  • Dewey
  • Fishtrap
  • Grayson
  • Paintsville
  • Yatesville

As well as John W. Flannagan Lake in Virginia.

The Corps of Engineers said several recent water-related accidents and fatalities prompted its warning and called cliff diving a “reckless and dangerous activity with the potential to cause serious injury and death.”

  • Detroit man drowns at ‘Party Rock’

It said in all of its recreational areas, entering lakes from a height greater than one’s own height is prohibited, as well as diving, jumping or swinging from trees, bridges or other structures. Rangers have the authority to issue warnings or citations over activities they deem unsafe and failure to obey rules can lead to a fine of up to $5,000, or in extreme cases, imprisonment.

Hope
2d ago

If somone falls out of a kayak and drowns will you ban those next? You can't save everyone with a bunch of rules and regulations, it's called free will and accidents will happen. Just because you're all grown up and had your fun don't ruin it for everyone els now that you think you know better. I'll keep my wild and wonderful West Virgina they way I like it...thanks for your concern. I'm old by the way ,seeya at the top! hahahah

John-Boy
2d ago

Of course those crayon eaters ban what they can't make money off of 💯 Nobody telling me I can't jump off of anything after my military career! 🤠

Do Right
2d ago

It is dangerous because most lakes have trees, logs, rocks and God knows what else in them. Safty first is always best.

WBOY 12 News

2 WV first responders to be considered for Medal of Valor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board Tuesday unanimously voted to submit the names of two fallen Mountain State first responders to be considered as nominees for the Medal of Valor. Fallen Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush were...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies to be featured on reality show ‘On Patrol: Live’

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies will be featured on the new law enforcement reality show, “On Patrol: Live” on the cable TV channel, REELZ. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced some of their deputies will be featured in the Half Moon Pictures show in a Facebook post on Tuesday. According to REELZ’s […]
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State’s first lady dies

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University announced the passing of its First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin. According to a release from the university, she died early Wednesday morning. “My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students, faculty, staff, and the community. Our family is heartbroken over […]
GLENVILLE, WV
