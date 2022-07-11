Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed.

The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:

Alum Creek

Deer Creek

Delaware Lake

Dillon Lake

The North Branch of Kokosing and Paint Creek Lakes in Ohio

Beech Fork

Bluestone Lake

Burnsville Lake

East Lynn Lake

R.D. Bailey Lake

Summersville Lake

Sutton Lake

And the following lakes in Kentucky:

Dewey

Fishtrap

Grayson

Paintsville

Yatesville

As well as John W. Flannagan Lake in Virginia.

The Corps of Engineers said several recent water-related accidents and fatalities prompted its warning and called cliff diving a “reckless and dangerous activity with the potential to cause serious injury and death.”

It said in all of its recreational areas, entering lakes from a height greater than one’s own height is prohibited, as well as diving, jumping or swinging from trees, bridges or other structures. Rangers have the authority to issue warnings or citations over activities they deem unsafe and failure to obey rules can lead to a fine of up to $5,000, or in extreme cases, imprisonment.