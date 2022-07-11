ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County

By Drew Taylor
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught.

On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to owner Eli Morton. The same kangaroo, which had gotten loose Sunday night, had previously gotten loose earlier this year, according to news reports.

This is not the first marsupial sighting in Alabama. Last March , a different kangaroo got loose in Winfield and was subsequently caught.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

