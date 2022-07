WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect they say is wanted in a murder that happened back in June. A post to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says deputies were dispatched to Glacus Murray Lane near warsaw on June 23 at 7 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive man who had been shot. Deputies and EMS arrived but found the man, Antonio Ortiz-Cruz, had been shot and killed.

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO