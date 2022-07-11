ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The importance of video and photo evidence with injury attorney Dan Terleckyj

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this airing of Let’s Get Legal, host Jon Hansen is joined by attorney...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powell Pisman
The Independent

‘Love triangle’ murder, plastic surgery, and Costa Rica escape: How top cyclist’s alleged killer evaded bungling officials for seven weeks

When Austin detectives investigating the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson interviewed their key suspect three days after her death, they found her to be angry and evasive.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked by detective Katy Conner on 14 May about her boyfriend Colin Strickland spending time with Ms Wilson on the day of her murder 72 hours earlier, according to a police affidavit. Austin police called Ms Armstrong in for questioning after they discovered that real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor had an open misdemeanour warrant on a...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Woman escapes kidnapping with secret Grubhub message

A New York restaurant called the police after receiving an online food order with additional instructions asking for help and succeeded in saving a woman who was being held hostage.The Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, north of Manhattan, is a restaurant open 24 hours a day and they received an online order on Sunday at around 5am that said “please call police,” owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The plea was included in the “additional instructions” section of the order. “Please don’t make it obvious,” the message said. Ms Barmejo said that staff at the Irish eatery called...
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Elderly Georgia Man Shoots Wife of 55 Years in Botched Murder-Suicide

An 80-year-old man from Fairfield, Ga. shot his wife and planned to turn the gun on himself before officers talked him down and arrested him, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office press release. Around noon Thursday, Donald Staley called 911 to report that he had shot his wife of 55 years, Judith Staley, in the head and that he would also shoot himself. When officers from the sheriff’s office and the Georgia State Patrol arrived at the couple’s house, they managed to convince Staley to put down his firearm and turn himself over to law enforcement. His wife was flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where she later died from the gunshot wound. Staley was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, but murder charges are now pending in the ongoing investigation, the release said.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Could Prince Andrew Be Next? Epstein-Maxwell Victim Attorneys Call On FBI To Fully Investigate Royal's Culpability

In the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex crimes saga, several attorneys are now pointing the finger at Prince Andrew, Radar has learned.Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Epstein and Maxwell's victims, told The Mirror, “We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated.”Another attorney, Spencer Kuvin, who also represents several Epstein-Maxwell victims, told the paper, “Obviously, Prince Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into. He should definitely...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh lawyer says murder charges expected

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney facing a slew of criminal charges on multiple fronts, is expected to be charged with the killing of his wife and son, his attorney said. Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, said in a statement Tuesday, "We have not been advised by anyone associated with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Officials Release New Info On Murder Suspect Kaitlin Armstrong's Capture In Costa Rica

Officials are releasing new details about how they captured Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was charged Tuesday for the murder of pro-cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson following her deportation to Texas. During a press conference on Thursday, U.S. Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla released new information about how federal and international authorities captured Armstrong, ending a 43-day manhunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Alex Murdaugh Reportedly To Be Indicted For Wife And Son’s Murders

Disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh is expected to face charges in the shooting June 2021 shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, according to NBC News. The saga surrounding the Murdaugh family of South Carolina continues to unfold, with multiple sources saying Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted by a grand jury on murder charges related to the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son, according to NBC News.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy