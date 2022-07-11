ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Berry, ESPN part ways after 15 years

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry is available to be picked up after he and ESPN parted ways following contract renewal talks.

Berry, 52, and ESPN jointly announced that they are separating after 15 years together. Berry was a senior fantasy sports analyst for ESPN, appearing on TV and radio, while also writing for ESPN.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkV3w_0gbtccPR00
ESPN and fantasy football star Matthew Berry are parting ways.
Getty Images

He was a lead member of ESPN2’s Sunday morning program “Fantasy Football Now.” He has 1.1 million Twitter followers.

“ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform,” Berry wrote on Twitter. “On a personal level, ESPN is where I made lifelong friends, met my wife, and started my family. I am forever indebted to ESPN.”

So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cDcVgN2BSc

— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 11, 2022

The network also released a statement , saying Berry is “dedicated and talented, and we wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

