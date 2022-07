Brands that are invited to access the marketplace can use the desktop experience within Meta Business Suite to filter creators by gender, age, number of followers and interests. Brands can also filter for creators based on the demographics of their engaged audience, such as gender, age, interests, country and city. In addition, companies will be able to see creators who have expressed interest in working with them via an “interested creators” tab. They can also see creators who have tagged them or follow them via a “tags and follows” tab. Brands can also see similar creators to those they’ve already discovered through the filters. They can then add creators to saved lists.

