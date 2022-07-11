ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I spent $600K to be Kim Kardashian — now I’m paying $120K to ‘detransition’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

She no longer wants to keep up with the Kardashians.

A former Versace model who spent almost $600K on surgeries to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian look-a-like has now forked out $120K to “detransition” to her original looks.

Jennifer Pamplona , 29, had more than 40 cosmetic procedures over the course of 12 years in a bid to emulate the reality superstar — before realizing her happiness was only skin deep.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” the Brazilian-born beauty told Caters . “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.”

Pamplona is pictured as a teenager, prior to the plastic surgeries she had. She hopes her “detransition” procedures will help her look more like her original self again.
Caters News Agency
Just like Kim! Pamplona looks nearly identical to Kardashian after undergoing dozens of plastic surgery procedures.
Caters News Agency
The Brazilian brunette underwent a pricey and painful “detransition” procedure to undo much of her cosmetic work.
Caters News Agency

Pamplona first went under the knife in 2010 when she was 17. At the time, Kardashian was just becoming a household name. After her first surgery, Pamplona quickly became addicted to operations that would make her look like the newly-minted A-lister.

Among her more than 40 procedures were three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to emulate Kardashian’s supersized booty.

Her transformation into Kardashian’s doppelgänger quickly helped her garner international attention, and she was even profiled in The Post. The stunner also attained upward of
1 million Instagram followers — but happiness did not follow.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,” Pamplona admitted. “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.”

Among Pamplona’s more than 40 procedures were three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to emulate Kardashian’s supersized booty.
Caters News Agency
Her transformation into Kardashian’s doppelgänger quickly helped her garner international attention and upward of 1 million Instagram followers — but happiness did not follow.
Caters News Agency
Kardashian in 2010 — the same year that Pamplona had her first surgery. The Brazilian soon became obsessed with looking like the reality star.
Getty Images

Finally, after years of upset, Pamplona said she realized she was suffering from body dysmorphia and wanted to return to her real looks.

She tracked down a doctor in Istanbul who said he could help her revert to her original appearance.

“I saw on the computer beforehand how I would look and it was like I was having a rebirth,” she said.

The cost of the operations wasn’t cheap, with the stunner splashing out six figures for the surgery, which she recently underwent.

“I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once,” she said. “I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another.”

Pamplona is seen looking almost identical to Kardashian in this selfie which was snapped prior to her “detransition” surgery.
Caters News Agency
Kardashian in a recent selfie. The reality star is a beauty icon for millions of women around the world.

However, Pamplona suffered complications during the “detransition” surgery, saying she was “bleeding from her cheeks” for three days after developing an infection.

“I thought I was dying,” she explained. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’ “

Thankfully, the brunette is now on the road to recovery, but the final results of the procedure are yet to be seen, given that she still has severe swelling and bruising.

But, the brave Brazilian said she already knows the painful procedure was worth it.

“The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” Pamplona said. “I am now who I wanted to be and I really now understand the meaning of life.”

Pamplona is now sharing selfies snapped after her “detransition” surgery in a bid to show the ugly truth about beauty procedures.
Caters News Agency
Pamplona said she realized she was suffering from body dysmorphia.
Caters News Agency

Pamplona is now sharing selfies snapped after her “detransition” surgery in a bid to show the ugly truth about beauty procedures.

“There are people who make it [surgery] look good on Instagram but life isn’t perfect, and being addicted to surgery isn’t a good thing,” she explained, revealing she is working on a documentary, titled “Addiction,” about the dangers of the operations.

The model has also partnered with a doctor to open a foundation in Brazil, with the aim of treating people who suffer from body dysmorphia.

“The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” Pamplona said. “I am now who I wanted to be and I really now understand the meaning of life.”
Caters News Agency

“I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful and now I look even more beautiful,” she said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CELEBRITIES
