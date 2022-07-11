ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Inmate from Guilford County serving a murder sentence could be paroled

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eFBj_0gbtc8D000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another man sitting in prison on a life sentence for second-degree murder could be granted parole.

Bruce H. Harper, who was convicted and sentenced in 1993 in Guilford County Superior Court, will be considered for parole, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Monday.

Harper is just the latest in a series of felons sentenced to life before 1994 who are getting a new lease on life outside of prison.

Man faces murder charge after woman working at Star convenience store killed during robbery
Bruce H. Harper (NC Department of Corrections)

You may recall that on Oct. 1, 1994, the North Carolina statute on sentencing structure changed to prohibit parole for some crimes. But the parole commission reviews cases that were sentenced before that date .

Harper’s conviction was barely a year earlier, and he has served nearly 29 years – since Aug. 18, 1993 – on the second-degree murder charge. Searches of various databases did not provide details of the crime for which he was convicted other than the court data in his file.

This process is carried out under a program called the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which requires inmates to complete academic and vocational training in exchange for consideration of parole. Those being considered must not be held in maximum custody or under a detainer, and they must be infraction free for at least 90 days.

The parole board will conduct an investigation of Harper’s record and take testimony from the public. A decision will be announced within 10 days after that investigation is completed.

2 suspects facing murder charges after man found dead of drug overdose in Surry County

Harper, now 59, was 30 years old when he was sentenced, but before that he had a long penal record that included previous stints behind bars for felonies, three times related to assaulting a female:

  • In 1988-1991 he served little more than 3 years on sentences of 10 years and 5 months on a series of merged charges that included two counts of assault on a female, one of pointing a gun at her and trespassing related to that from a case in 1988.
  • The year before that he had been on probation for assaulting a female.
  • In 1983-84 he served 5 months of a 1-year sentence for larceny.
  • In 1981-82 he served about 8 months on a 2-year sentence for assault on a female and breaking-and-entering.
  • In 1981 he was on probation for two counts of receiving stolen goods, assault on a female and misdemeanor breaking-and-entering.
  • In 1980 he served 90 days for assaulting a female and for breaking and entering.

Harper since May has been housed at Tabor Correctional Institute in Tabor City, which is in Columbus County, but in his nearly three decades he has been charged with 39 rules infractions, although none since January 2016.

Those infractions include various instances of fighting, profanity, threats, disobeying orders, substance possession and even unauthorized leave (which that doesn’t say “escape”). There are eight violations for “sexual act.”

The parole commission didn’t say in this release if or when there would be a hearing, but its release suggested that if there is a need for more information to call 919-716-3010.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 10

Don Ames
2d ago

Extensive history of crime. at this point his life would be easier behind bars than trying to make a living outside.True reform would be that this person has a job and a place to stay once released.What chances does he have at this point?

Reply
3
Related
caswellmessenger.com

Felony murder suspect arrested

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office served (1) Rockingham County Felony Warrant for Arrest on 32 year old Yanceyville Township resident Lamanuel Lamar King. He was charged with the commission of (1) count of First Degree Murder. He was placed in the Caswell County Detention...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

30+ years for 2021 fair murder

In a very emotional courtroom Wednesday morning, Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge Stacey Moreau sentenced Tito Nathaniel Cobbs of Danville to more than 30 years in prison. This was all from a shooting incident that took place at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds on Sept. 18, 2021, resulting in the death...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

High Point man indicted in connection to drug overdose death

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a High Point man with second-degree murder and death by distribution, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Virginia fugitive found in Randolph County with several Triad warrants

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia fugitive with several outstanding warrants in Guilford County was found on Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle for minor traffic violations on Interstate 85 in Archdale. During the traffic stop, the driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Tabor City, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
wcti12.com

Two Charged in Surry County Overdose Death

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two individuals have been charged with 2nd degree murder after a nine month investigation into the overdose death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III. On October 31, 2021, deputies responded to an unattended death at the address of 137 Bobs Way, Ararat, North Carolina. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mr. Collins, 34, deceased from an apparent drug overdose.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Parole Board#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office warns against imposter scams

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has issued a fraud warning against scammers who are pretending to be law enforcement. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers says that the scammers are calling people in Guilford County and demanding they pay fines in order to not be arrested while pretending to be deputies. In some […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Man in FBI hat robs Wells Fargo in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery. The suspect had already left the scene with...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Greensboro bank robber at large, police search for a suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a bank robber. On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a robbery report at a Wells Fargo Bank on Randleman Road, police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man who robbed...
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

NC deputies investigate possible murder-suicide after 911 call, bodies found in car

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead Tuesday in a car just south of Hillsborough’s town limits. Deputies were sent to Rippy Lane to investigate after 911 operators received a call at 9:17 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot his wife, himself in Orange County

Hillsborough, N.C. — Two people were found dead Tuesday after a man called 911 to report he was planning to shoot his wife and then himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the man and woman in a car on Rippy Lane near Hillsborough after the...
cbs17

2 dead after man shoots his wife, himself in Hillsborough: deputies

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they found two people dead in a car Tuesday morning in Hillsborough. At about 9:17 a.m., deputies say they received a call from a man who told them he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy