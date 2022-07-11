CF teen is world's top-ranked for horseshoes

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley region has plenty of local sports heroes. The newest may well be Sarah Chaffee, a high school student at Chi-Hi.

Sarah is on the golf and basketball teams, and she clearly enjoys them. There’s little that can replace the camaraderie of a team for athletes. But the course and the court aren’t where she is at her best. For that, you have to find a horseshoe pit.

Sarah, at age 15, is the top-ranked women’s horseshoe pitcher in the world.

The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s women’s ranking tells the story. Throwing ringers, getting the shoe to encircle the stake, is key. Throwing ringers half the time gets you well into the top 100. Throw ringers 60 percent of the time, you climb into the top 40. Sarah’s getting ringers a whopping 88 percent of the time.

By her own admission, she didn’t start out that way. Inspired by her dad, Sarah first picked up a horseshoe at age 7.

“I really wanted to try it because he seemed pretty cool from just watching. The first couple times I started practicing I was just terrible,” she said. “It was hard, and it felt really frustrating.”

That’s the point where a lot of kids would have given up. Sarah dug in. She practiced almost every day that summer, and for the next year. She got a ringer about 1 percent of the time when she was 8 and, in a massive understatement, she “got pretty good” over the next seven years.

Sarah is new to the women’s division in horseshoes. It’s a big step up and she knows it. Fewer people compete in the youth divisions, but the women’s division includes people from her age to more than 70 years old. Some competitors may well have been ranked for longer than Sarah has been alive. She may be coming in as No. 1, but she knows there are plenty of women out there capable of pushing her to the limit.

Sarah said first three days of this year’s world championships, scheduled for Monroe, Louisiana, later this month, are a round robin of the top 15. The championship rounds are three more days of round robin competition against the best from the earlier portion of the tournament.

“It’s six days in a row of just grinding all the games out. It’s gonna be tough,” she said.

The physical effort is only part of the story. Top competitors also have to be able to focus, and maintain that focus throughout their play. A great throw is nice, but you can’t celebrate much. A terrible throw stings, but letting it linger will cause bigger problems.

That’s where Sarah said mental discipline comes in. You must, in her words, “have kind of a short memory.” Make one throw, move on to the next. Then do it again.

“Most of the game is mental” she said. “I mean, once you have the mechanics down it’s all about being in your head and how you can get into a rhythm and keep that rhythm.”

Bumping up into the women’s division means more than facing experienced competitors. The prize money is bigger, too. That, Sarah admits, was one of the reasons she moved up.

The new competition has some benefits, too. The way Sarah describes horseshoes is as a lifelong sport that draws people in from different backgrounds and experiences. It forms a bridge between generations and people who would probably never meet in any other aspect of their lives. United by a shared love of the sport, it’s a chance for her to learn about people.

Sarah also admits to some nerves heading into this year’s championships.

“It’s going to be really tough because even though I’m ranked No. 1 right now, anything can happen. I mean, people can just throw a really good game against me and then I just take a loss. It’s going to have to come with that short memory yet again, taking a loss and just bouncing back,” she said. “These ladies are the best of the best, and I’m going to have to hold my own with them.”

Then, this fall, there’s the return to the classroom and sports with her teammates in Chippewa Falls. Sarah said her standing usually requires an explanation for peers.

“My friends are like, ‘What the heck is that?’ and I’ll explain it to them,” she said. But once they understand how hard it is to be ranked at the top, they’re impressed.

Like any athlete, Sarah would like to see her sport grow. And she has a little bit of advice for newcomers.

“First try it’s going to be super frustrating,” she said. “If you want to become really good, it’s going to have to take practice. But it’s super fun. You just meet so many new people. I think it’s worth it.”

It sounds familiar. It’s what a lot of athletes say.

But when the top-ranked competitor in the world says it, it’s a good idea to listen.