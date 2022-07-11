ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

CF teen is world's top-ranked for horseshoes

By Matt Milner Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079aPn_0gbtbu5U00

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley region has plenty of local sports heroes. The newest may well be Sarah Chaffee, a high school student at Chi-Hi.

Sarah is on the golf and basketball teams, and she clearly enjoys them. There’s little that can replace the camaraderie of a team for athletes. But the course and the court aren’t where she is at her best. For that, you have to find a horseshoe pit.

Sarah, at age 15, is the top-ranked women’s horseshoe pitcher in the world.

The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s women’s ranking tells the story. Throwing ringers, getting the shoe to encircle the stake, is key. Throwing ringers half the time gets you well into the top 100. Throw ringers 60 percent of the time, you climb into the top 40. Sarah’s getting ringers a whopping 88 percent of the time.

By her own admission, she didn’t start out that way. Inspired by her dad, Sarah first picked up a horseshoe at age 7.

“I really wanted to try it because he seemed pretty cool from just watching. The first couple times I started practicing I was just terrible,” she said. “It was hard, and it felt really frustrating.”

That’s the point where a lot of kids would have given up. Sarah dug in. She practiced almost every day that summer, and for the next year. She got a ringer about 1 percent of the time when she was 8 and, in a massive understatement, she “got pretty good” over the next seven years.

Sarah is new to the women’s division in horseshoes. It’s a big step up and she knows it. Fewer people compete in the youth divisions, but the women’s division includes people from her age to more than 70 years old. Some competitors may well have been ranked for longer than Sarah has been alive. She may be coming in as No. 1, but she knows there are plenty of women out there capable of pushing her to the limit.

Sarah said first three days of this year’s world championships, scheduled for Monroe, Louisiana, later this month, are a round robin of the top 15. The championship rounds are three more days of round robin competition against the best from the earlier portion of the tournament.

“It’s six days in a row of just grinding all the games out. It’s gonna be tough,” she said.

The physical effort is only part of the story. Top competitors also have to be able to focus, and maintain that focus throughout their play. A great throw is nice, but you can’t celebrate much. A terrible throw stings, but letting it linger will cause bigger problems.

That’s where Sarah said mental discipline comes in. You must, in her words, “have kind of a short memory.” Make one throw, move on to the next. Then do it again.

“Most of the game is mental” she said. “I mean, once you have the mechanics down it’s all about being in your head and how you can get into a rhythm and keep that rhythm.”

Bumping up into the women’s division means more than facing experienced competitors. The prize money is bigger, too. That, Sarah admits, was one of the reasons she moved up.

The new competition has some benefits, too. The way Sarah describes horseshoes is as a lifelong sport that draws people in from different backgrounds and experiences. It forms a bridge between generations and people who would probably never meet in any other aspect of their lives. United by a shared love of the sport, it’s a chance for her to learn about people.

Sarah also admits to some nerves heading into this year’s championships.

“It’s going to be really tough because even though I’m ranked No. 1 right now, anything can happen. I mean, people can just throw a really good game against me and then I just take a loss. It’s going to have to come with that short memory yet again, taking a loss and just bouncing back,” she said. “These ladies are the best of the best, and I’m going to have to hold my own with them.”

Then, this fall, there’s the return to the classroom and sports with her teammates in Chippewa Falls. Sarah said her standing usually requires an explanation for peers.

“My friends are like, ‘What the heck is that?’ and I’ll explain it to them,” she said. But once they understand how hard it is to be ranked at the top, they’re impressed.

Like any athlete, Sarah would like to see her sport grow. And she has a little bit of advice for newcomers.

“First try it’s going to be super frustrating,” she said. “If you want to become really good, it’s going to have to take practice. But it’s super fun. You just meet so many new people. I think it’s worth it.”

It sounds familiar. It’s what a lot of athletes say.

But when the top-ranked competitor in the world says it, it’s a good idea to listen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trempcountytimes.com

Dunn ties Ettrick Golf Club record with 8-under-par 28

Jake Dunn was ticked off as he pushed a tee into the dirt on the tee box of the ninth hole at Ettrick Golf Club last Wednesday. Dunn had just missed a birdie putt on his eighth hole, a gaffe he thought would keep him from getting to the course record for lowest score.
ETTRICK, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there. Now, Beal plays guitar,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fair Week kicks off at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The wait is finally over, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns to Chippewa Falls and is here to stay through Sunday July 17. From cheese curds to livestock showings to live performances and more, the grounds are expected to see more than 100,000 fair-goers. Rusty Volk,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Louisiana State
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Monroe, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
ALTOONA, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Commission rules to terminate firefighter

NEW RICHMOND - On Tuesday, July 5, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) delivered its decision to terminate firefighter Jonathon Haffner’s employment with the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department effective immediately. The decision concludes the PFC’s evidentiary hearing on the motion brought by Haffner to dismiss...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
cwbradio.com

Body of Medford Man Found in Taylor County Ditch

The body of a Medford man was found in a ditch in Taylor County. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday morning, they received a report regarding what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on County Highway O in the Town of Little Black.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseshoes#Cf
onfocus.news

Deceased Male Found in Taylor County Ditch

TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, WI (OnFocus) – On July 9,2022 at approximately 9:54 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject laying in the ditch approximately ½ mile east of County Highway-E on County Highway-O near the Black River Bridge in the Town of Little Black, Taylor County. Taylor County deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a middle-aged white male was laying in the ditch near the water and was deceased.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

A fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had been looking for 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. He was wanted in Eau Claire as part of a sexual assault investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that deputies say Trumble wouldn’t pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop last Thursday. Finally, a “rolling roadblock maneuver” was used to force him to the side of the road. He’s being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities respond to 2 Pepin County motorcycle crashes within minutes

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to two motorcycle crashes in Pepin County Monday, occurring within minutes. According to a media release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 4:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash on County Road N at the intersection of Plum Valley Road in Frankfort Township.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Convicted Armed Burglar In Chippewa County Sentenced To 3 Years Probation

A 24-year-old convicted armed burglar in Chippewa County has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Quinnten Schug and Antonio Obrien were taken into custody after a reported home invasion in March 2021. Chippewa County deputies were called to a home south of Cadott and two men – Schug and Obrien – matched the suspect description that had been given. Authorities recovered a loaded handgun and face masks. Obrien is scheduled to return to court next week.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Pedestrian killed in early morning train accident

NEW RICHMOND- At 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, the New Richmond Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of High Street and Chapman Drive. According to information released by the department, “Upon arrival, New Richmond officers located 37-year-old Michael...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire City Council votes on phase one of its ARPA spending

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments received millions of dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan. Communities across the country are now deciding how to use it. The City of Eau Claire got more than $13 million in ARPA funding. It’s planning to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 12, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
147
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy