There's nothing quite like northern Michigan in the summer. Just ask actress/ singer Jana Kramer. The Michigan native was recently spotted hanging out at her "happy place". Kramer, known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill as well as her successful country singing career, took to social media to share pictures of her time back in Michigan. Although a native of Rochester, Michigan, Kramer was enjoying some time lakeside up north with family.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO