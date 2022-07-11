ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Pete Buttigieg says $8.68M will help Grand Rapids airport handle more travelers

By Michael Kransz
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in West Michigan on Monday to highlight an $8.68 million federal grant that will help fund Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s concourse expansion. During a press conference, Buttigieg said the money will be part of a...

Axios Detroit

More people are leaving Michigan than moving in

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.That drain cost the state a Congressional district last year.Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our midwest neighbors including Illinois, Ohio and Indiana.
