ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama’s annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is right around the corner!. Every year the tax holiday falls during the third weekend of July, starting at 12:01 a.m. on the third Friday and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. For 2022, the holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 15 and end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO