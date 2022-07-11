ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose airport gets funding for disability upgrades

By Jack Delaney
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

Traversing San Jose’s airport will get easier for people with disabilities thanks to future accessibility upgrades.

The Federal Aviation Administration is allocating $10 million toward improving accessibility at Mineta San Jose International Airport , Congressmember Zoe Lofgren said in a statement last week. The funding is part of a bipartisan infrastructure package providing $25 billion in total to airports over five years, of which $1.5 billion will likely go to California airports.

“Americans with disabilities should be able to travel and access airport amenities fully and equally,” Lofgren said. “I supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to upgrade our infrastructure in California and nationwide. These funds will help improve Mineta San Jose International Airport and ensure it is accessible to everyone in our community.”

A 2018 study conducted by Jensen Hughes, an outside firm hired by the San Jose airport, found 1,760 accessibility issues.  Though the airport is involved in a larger accessibility overhaul that includes exterior improvements, the federal funds will support work inside the two terminals. Potential changes include lowering flight information display screens to be more visible to people with limited vision, adding low railings for travelers who navigate spaces with a cane and adjusting ramp slopes. Work is scheduled to begin later this year.

Related Stories

July 1, 2022

San Jose airport to see 20% passengers boost this week

June 14, 2022

San Jose officials squash airport billboard proposal

April 21, 2022

Travelers still masking on flights at San Jose airport

Representatives with the San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Disability Rights California, Parents Helping Parents and the Silicon Valley Independent Living Center did not respond to requests for comment.

Airport spokesperson Scott Wintner told San José Spotlight the proposed changes are mostly small adjustments to bring facilities up to code, but will have a major impact.

“If the slope of a surface is a degree or two off, people who have full mobility might not notice. But for someone in a wheelchair, it might make a big difference,” he said.

Director of Aviation John Aitken thanked Lofgren in a statement for her advocacy and support of the airport.

“This grant will support improvements that are core to our mission of making travel through Mineta San Jose International Airport easy and efficient for all travelers,” Aitken said.

This is the most recent effort to address accessibility at the airport . In December 2020, SJC began its Sunflower Lanyard initiative, which allows travelers to subtly indicate to airport workers that they have a disability. In March of this year, it briefly piloted the use of autonomous wheelchairs, though officials have not yet decided whether to pursue this as a long-term option.

“As an airport, one of our unique features is that we’re easy to get in and out of,” Wintner said. “We want that to be true not just for people who enjoy being able to park close to the terminal, or have a short walk to the gate, but also for all people—regardless of accessibility challenges they may face.”

Contact Jack Delaney at jack.delaney@gmail.com.

The post San Jose airport gets funding for disability upgrades appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose commissioners approve Cambrian Park Plaza redesign

A mixed-use development five years in the making is moving forward in San Jose following a recent Planning Commission vote. On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the City Council proceed with Cambrian Village, a development that will redesign a 1950s-era shopping center at Camden and Union avenues in San Jose. The parcel is being... The post UPDATE: San Jose commissioners approve Cambrian Park Plaza redesign appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla to lay off 229 Bay Area employees

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Tesla is reportedly undergoing its biggest round of layoffs since 2017. Why? Because Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy. His “bad feeling” translates to awful feelings for 229 Tesla employees out of the company’s San Mateo office as Tesla will permanently shut that office down. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
The Bold Italic

The Bay Area Exodus Is Still Going Strong in 2022

Talk to any Bay Area resident for more than seven minutes in 2022, and two points of conversation will inevitably come up: The state of local politics and any number of sugar-coated stories from people fleeing the region for a better, more financially sustainable life elsewhere… nevermind that this has been a regrettable decision for many. (Oh, and of course, woes waxed about SF’s housing crisis will enter into the discourse, as well.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
Silicon Valley

Tech-linked layoffs jolt hundreds of Bay Area workers, including Tesla employees

Layoffs linked to the tech sector have unleashed job cuts affecting several hundred Bay Area workers, according to official notices filed with the state’s labor agency. Tesla, AppLovin and a custodial service for the owner of the Facebook app disclosed plans for a combined total of 659 job cuts in different Bay Area cities, the WARN notices filed with the state Employment Development Department show.
SAN MATEO, CA
San José Spotlight

Will Santa Clara voters approve a headcount tax for businesses?

A business tax will reap millions for Santa Clara if residents approve a ballot measure in November. Voters will be asked whether the city should update the “headcount” tax  business license fee, which has not been revised in 30 years and charges $15 to $500 annually based on the industry and number of employees. On... The post Will Santa Clara voters approve a headcount tax for businesses? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose police memorial sparks controversy

A new memorial that honors fallen police officers in San Jose is causing a stir for some who say it’s a slap in the face to families affected by police violence. The sculpture, which will sit at the police administration building, commemorates the 13 San Jose police officers killed since 1924. It is expected to go... The post San Jose police memorial sparks controversy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Delaney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
San José Spotlight

From violence to homelessness: Colombian migrants’ journey to Silicon Valley

When Elbert Arias and Keila Castillo married in 2014, they envisioned raising a family in their coastal hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. Castillo would care for the children while Arias worked. Arias, with a degree in nutritional science, had a job in the meat industry, and life was good—until the cartels came to town. Violence took... The post From violence to homelessness: Colombian migrants’ journey to Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Crossing San Jose streets may become less dangerous

One of San Jose’s most dangerous roads will receive multi-million-dollar funding from the state to reduce accidents and fatalities. The city is receiving $10 million in state funding to install more street lights, build out bike lanes and other protective measures around Senter Road. The 4.7-mile stretch from Monterey Road to Story Road ranks sixth... The post Crossing San Jose streets may become less dangerous appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Airport#Disability#San Jos#Americans
House Digest

Inside The $46 Million Home That Could Be The Priciest In San Francisco History

A home can be a lot more than a mere place to rest your head a night and provide you and your family with shelter. They can also serve as massive status symbols for the wealthy elite. That can be impressing people with acreage of land surrounded by stunning waterfalls and expansive infinity pools, or containing more square footage or rooms than any normal person actually needs. Celebrity homes can even sport ridiculous amenities such as private airplane landing strips, full-on separate dog mansions, or oversized wine cellars. However, we're not here to judge. Who doesn't love to live vicariously through those with millions to burn?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets stricter with parking enforcement

If you thought you could get away with parking over the time limit on San Jose streets, think again. The city is ramping up enforcement of time-restricted street parking with automated license plate readers this month. The controversial technology is a high-speed, computer-controlled camera system that automatically captures all license plate numbers that come into view, along... The post San Jose gets stricter with parking enforcement appeared first on San José Spotlight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS San Francisco

Strict parking enforcement returns with modern twist in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- After months of relaxed enforcement due to the pandemic, the dreaded parking ticket is making a comeback in neighborhoods all over San Jose."We're returning to normal as far as time restricted parking but with a twist.  We've had this time to modernize our program, make it more efficient with the use of some automatic license plate reader technology," said Colin Heyne of the San Jose Department of Transportation.Parking enforcement vehicles are now equipped with multiple license plate readers.As enforcement cars make their rounds, officers will get a ping if the cameras spot a car that the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of California, geologists say

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled part of California on Wednesday, July 13, geologists said. The earthquake shook Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Shaking started shortly after 9 a.m. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt in Morgan Hill, Watsonville, Berkeley and near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose State track proposed for fairgrounds

A proposed track and field at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds may return a university to former glory. Assemblymember Ash Kalra requested $25 million from the state Legislature for a San Jose State University Speed City Legacy Center and Track and Field Training Facility. The Legislature approved $4 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The 9-acre project will be a partnership with Santa Clara County and San Jose State University at the fairgrounds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy