Celebrating an anniversary brought Kerry and Frank Binder back for a stroll on Dutcher Dock, to sit on Squid Row for a spell and take a dip in Vineyard Sound. Thirty one years ago, Frank and Kerry tied the knot on the back of their boat in Menemsha Harbor, witnessed by the Dutcher Dock regulars at the time including the Jacobsens and Schroeders, and likely some passersby. Their stroll down Memory Lane was packed with pleasure, conversation, laughter, love and more, although they only came for a day trip. Frank and Kerry now make Cape Cod their home. I’m hopeful day trips will be plentiful. They are good company.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO