Prosecutor's office charges two teens in weekend shootings

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office has announced charges in two shootings that occurred over the weekend in Detroit, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl and the wounding of a 12-year-old boy.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with one county of Manslaughter – Aimed with Intent but without Malice, and one count of Felony Firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of that 14-year-old, which occurred early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive.

Officers say a handgun was being passed around, during which the boy pointed and fired the gun, fatally wounding the girl before running from the scene. He was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond and is due back in court on August 9.

A 14-year-old boy has also been charged in connection with the shooting that injured the 12-year-old. Police say that shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the area of Fairmount and Alcoy when the 14-year-old was pushing the 12-year-old in a go-kart. The juvenile tried to get the handgun from under the seat when he allegedly fired the weapon, striking the younger boy in the calf. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old has been charged with one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Careless Discharge of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has bene given a $7,500/10% bond and was placed on house arrest. He is due back in court on July 25.