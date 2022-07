The Cotton Belt Railroad machine shops have been a fixture in Pine Bluff for decades. They now serve as the home of the Arkansas Railroad Museum, a treasury of trains that came about almost by accident in the late 1980s. If you visited as a child, it’s time to visit again. A lot has changed over the years, and you’ll be amazed by how much the Arkansas Railroad Museum has grown.

