Arkansas State

Signatures for Recreational Marijuana Petition Submitted

By Kyle Kellams
kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group Responsible Growth Arkansas submitted the signatures...

www.kuaf.com

KTLO

Marion County woman receives pardon from governor

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced recently his intent to grant 14 pardons, including a Marion County woman. Melissa Dell Rogers of Peel is included on the list. Rogers was convicted in Marion County in 1995 of five felony counts of delivery of marijuana; two felony counts of theft of property; and one felony count each of residential burglary, breaking or entering, and theft by receiving.
MARION COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Demand for Dirt in Development

Dirt is staple of long road trips on the side of vehicles, the grime collecting on shoes and is used under projects such as driveways and buildings in Northwest Arkansas. Residents voicing environmental and safety due to some quarries is a reccuring conversation in public meetings. This material is common in the region and dump trucks carry tons of dirt daily to meet the area's demand.
ARKANSAS STATE
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Arkansas' largest medical marijuana dispensary to open this week

ROGERS, Ark. — The largest legal medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas is expected to open in Rogers this week. The Source is moving from its Bentonville location into a new 21,000-square-foot building. "We kind of built this with expansion in mind," Moose Crawley, CEO, said. "And knowing that we're...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Long-serving State Treasurer Jimmie Lou Fisher dies

Jimmie Lou Fisher, one of the state’s longest serving constitutional officers and the first female major party nominee for Arkansas governor, has died, according to a Twitter statement from the Democratic Party of Arkansas. Additional sources have confirmed her passing. Fisher, a resident of Paragould, was 81 years old.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties, including Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Higher-than-normal ozone levels could cause health problems for some residents in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi on Thursday, officials said. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, health officials have issued a “code orange” ozone forecast for Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County,...
MEMPHIS, TN
ktoy1047.com

Feral Hog Task Force removes 1,200 hogs from Arkansas

The task force, part of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, works to combat the ongoing problem of feral hogs in Arkansas. The animals destroy habitats and depopulate other species and can cause crop loss as they root for food. They also carry diseases and parasites to other animals. For details...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansans to talk plans for I-49 extension in the River Valley

ALMA, Ark. — Arkansans will discuss a planned extension of Interstate 49 in the River Valley on Thursday. There are 180 miles left to build between Alma and Texarkana. The first leg of that is a 13-mile section between Alma and Barling. Thursday, the Arkansas Good Road Foundation, a...
ALMA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Marijuana in Arkansas

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas residents have sent thousands of signatures to the Arkansas Secretary of State for the legalization of recreational marijuana use. Watch the video above to hear more about this potential new amendment.
ARKANSAS STATE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Arkansas could see accelerated tax cuts thanks to state surplus

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - As the fiscal year came to an end in June, Arkansas set a record in state income surplus at more than $1.62 billion. Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted to the record state surplus and announced his intent to call an Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
ARKANSAS STATE
kjas.com

Texas AG ends decades long effort to shut down Alabama-Coushatta gaming

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has finally ended a 28 year long effort to prevent gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation between Woodville and Livingston. The AG’s Office has notified the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that there will be no appeal of a lower court’s ruling in 2021 that the Tribe is legally operating electronic bingo at Naskila Gaming.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year. Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke (44%) by 5% among likely voters. Abbott holds a...
HOUSTON, TX

