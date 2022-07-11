Signatures for Recreational Marijuana Petition Submitted

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A group of Arkansas residents sent 192,828 signatures on Friday to the Arkansas secretary of state’s office to consider a proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use. Submitting almost 200,000 signatures was more than twice the amount required to bid to qualify for the proposed...
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced recently his intent to grant 14 pardons, including a Marion County woman. Melissa Dell Rogers of Peel is included on the list. Rogers was convicted in Marion County in 1995 of five felony counts of delivery of marijuana; two felony counts of theft of property; and one felony count each of residential burglary, breaking or entering, and theft by receiving.
Dirt is staple of long road trips on the side of vehicles, the grime collecting on shoes and is used under projects such as driveways and buildings in Northwest Arkansas. Residents voicing environmental and safety due to some quarries is a reccuring conversation in public meetings. This material is common in the region and dump trucks carry tons of dirt daily to meet the area's demand.
ROGERS, Ark. — The largest legal medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas is expected to open in Rogers this week. The Source is moving from its Bentonville location into a new 21,000-square-foot building. "We kind of built this with expansion in mind," Moose Crawley, CEO, said. "And knowing that we're...
Jimmie Lou Fisher, one of the state’s longest serving constitutional officers and the first female major party nominee for Arkansas governor, has died, according to a Twitter statement from the Democratic Party of Arkansas. Additional sources have confirmed her passing. Fisher, a resident of Paragould, was 81 years old.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Higher-than-normal ozone levels could cause health problems for some residents in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi on Thursday, officials said. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, health officials have issued a “code orange” ozone forecast for Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County,...
The task force, part of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, works to combat the ongoing problem of feral hogs in Arkansas. The animals destroy habitats and depopulate other species and can cause crop loss as they root for food. They also carry diseases and parasites to other animals. For details...
ALMA, Ark. — Arkansans will discuss a planned extension of Interstate 49 in the River Valley on Thursday. There are 180 miles left to build between Alma and Texarkana. The first leg of that is a 13-mile section between Alma and Barling. Thursday, the Arkansas Good Road Foundation, a...
Did you know that there is a town in Arkansas that is over 200 years old?. This town in Arkansas is actually 233 years old and is located in White County Arkansas. The town was established in 1789, and currently boasts a population of fewer than 100 people, 94 to be exact.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday released data showing more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19, making this the eighth time the state has topped 1,000 new daily cases since the start of July.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - As the fiscal year came to an end in June, Arkansas set a record in state income surplus at more than $1.62 billion. Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted to the record state surplus and announced his intent to call an Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has finally ended a 28 year long effort to prevent gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation between Woodville and Livingston. The AG’s Office has notified the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that there will be no appeal of a lower court’s ruling in 2021 that the Tribe is legally operating electronic bingo at Naskila Gaming.
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year. Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke (44%) by 5% among likely voters. Abbott holds a...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time in 60 years, the FDA has considered a request to make the birth control pill available for sale over the counter. “They should absolutely should do it and I think they should rush it through,” Delia Russell said. The possible...
