ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police find suspect vehicle in Monday’s hit-and-run

By Cat Keenan, David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

Update: 10:25 a.m. July 13

According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials have found the vehicle that is suspected to have been used in the hit-and-run incident on Monday.

According to a news release, officials from the Amarillo Police Department were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle in the case after finding a partial license plate that the injured officer was able to get during the incident.

Through the identification of this suspect car, officials from the department said that a possible suspect in the case has also been identified. No charges have been filed at this time and no arrest has been made related to the investigation, police said in the release.

The officer involved in the incident continues to recover from their injuries, officials said in the release.

Update: 5:10 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Roads in the area where the wreck occurred have been reopened to traffic and the scene is clear.

Update: 2:10 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department released further information on the wreck that injured an officer in the area of McMasters Street and SW 3rd Avenue.

According to the police department, the officer involved was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. However, officers are still searching for the car that was involved.

The police department described the suspect vehicle as a “small black car” that left northbound on McMasters from the scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

As of 2:15 p.m., police had set up a perimeter between SW 3rd and 4th on McMasters. Drivers should consider alternate routes through the area and be aware of emergency responders on or near the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkW85_0gbtXJw700
via the Amarillo Police Department

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, an officer was hit by a car on Monday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop in the area of 3rd and McMasters.

The police department described that a motorcycle officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of McMasters and 3rd on Monday. The vehicle backed into the officer and pushed him back around 20 feet, according to officials, before leaving northbound from the scene.

MyHighPlains.com staff near the scene reported that traffic in the area was still moving. However, drivers should be cautious of emergency responders possibly on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

Comments / 2

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo PD: 1 person arrested in connection with Monday hit-and-run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Monday that left an APD motorcycle officer with non-life threatening injuries. According to APD, Joseph A Climer, 45, was arrested and booked for charges related to aggravated assault against a public servant Thursday. On July […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County jury has acquitted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday. According to court documents, the First Degree Murder trial of Desiray Burk has ended with a verdict of acquittal Thursday evening. Documents say on May...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Law Enforcement#Amarillo Police#Sw 3rd Avenue
Mix 94.1

APD Need Help Locating Shameless Criminal Who Hit Motorcycle Cop

Is it just me or are people losing their minds? It's possible it's the heat but it's also possible that people have lost all respect for authority. First of all, I know that a lot of people don't think highly of Amarillo Motorcycle Officers. However, they are just police officers doing their jobs, and yes they do conduct a lot of traffic stops.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lefors Volunteer Fire Chief Arrested For Theft

The former chief of the Lefors Volunteer Fire Department 42-year-old Jason Sy Brown has been arrested and charged with theft. He’s accused of stealing between 150 to 300-thousand dollars from the department and was indicted on July 6th on the charges. Brown is alleged to have stolen the money from the department and used his position to do so.
LEFORS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car. The incident happened around 1:24 p.m. in the area of 3rd and McMasters. Police say the officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop when the car backed into him and pushed...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman pleads guilty to meth charges in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Amarillo, according to court documents from the United States District Court Northern District of Texas filed on July 11. The court documents detailed that Elaine Ortega admitted that on March 18, she knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud party in the area of South Washington Street and Southwest 11th Avenue. Police say officers responded to the party around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. The first officer reports seeing multiple...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police locate missing teen

Update 6 p.m. According to a release from APD, the missing teen was located by patrol officers and returned home. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help searching for a missing teenager who is believed to be endangered. According to police, a 17-year-old was last seen around 2 […]
AMARILLO, TX
cbs7.com

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS reports that the victims in a three fatality accident Monday have been identified. A Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on FM 1936. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on State Highway 302. The F-350 failed to yield the right of way at a yield sign causing the Malibu to hit the F-350 and all three people in the Malibu died.
WEST ODESSA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy