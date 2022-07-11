ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominations open for Henry Johnson Award

FILE – In this July 10, 2014, file photo, a statue of Henry Johnson is displayed in the Arbor Hill neighborhood in Albany, N.Y. Two World War I Army heroes,… Read More

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Monday that nominations are open for the 6th-annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service. Sheehan made the announcement in Washington Park on Monday morning beside a fleet of local leaders.

The award is meant to recognize resident of Albany who selflessly devotes their time, talent, and leadership to the city and the community. The award focuses in particular on the areas of arts and history, social justice, education, or volunteerism. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Riverfront Jazz Festival on September 10.

To nominate someone for the award, visit the city of Albany’s website. Nominations are due August 23 at 5 p.m., and nominees must have a physical mailing address in Albany. People of any age can be nominated, and they can be artists, activists, educators, artists, soup kitchen volunteers, or a neighbor who regularly picks up trash in the neighborhood.

World War I Sgt. Henry Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by then-President Barack Obama in 2015 in honor of his service. Accounts said that the hero single-handedly fought off a German raid in hand-to-hand combat even as he was being discriminated against as a member of the racially segregated Harlem Hellfighters.

