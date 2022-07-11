PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Darrell Hinnant strolls along West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis, stopping to greet a group of moms with young children lounging in the shade. He waves to dog walkers and runners who call out, “Hey, mayor!” as they cross the street to the North Carolina Research Campus. The 350-acre facility is dedicated to investigating the effects of nutrition, lifestyle, and the environment on human health. “We never dreamed [downtown] would be this perfect,” Hinnant says, motioning to the large swings, sculptures, and fountains lining the sidewalks. The idyllic streetscape is the result of Kannapolis’s multiyear revitalization plan to bring people downtown to “discover a healthy life” — the city’s slogan, which was inspired by the research center.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO