Statesville, NC

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions...

statesville.com

WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
WCNC

The American Kennel Club welcomes 200th breed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bracco Italiano is the 200th breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club is now a part of their “sporting group” of breeds. The Bracco is a hunter, pointer and retriever that developed to accommodate hunters’ needs and is one of the oldest of the pointing breeds. Bracchi Italiani were introduced in the U.S. in the 1990s and have remained true to their heritage as a versatile gun dog and are tireless in the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Iredell County, NC
Lifestyle
Statesville, NC
Lifestyle
Fox 46 Charlotte

Rabid fox bites man in Matthews: Police

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rabid fox bit a man in Matthews on Friday, July 8, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police responded to the 500 block of E John Street near E Charles Street for an animal bite. A fox was found and taken from...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Dirty Restaurant Tuesday: 07/12/2022

Today on Charlotte at Six Mark Garrison is joined by WBT food critic TJ Boggs to share the dirtiest restaurants in the Charlotte area, including one place with “no food knowledge” and another with roaches on the wall + what to avoid in the WBT vending machines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Family fun day planned by Foundation of Hope Ministries

Food, crafts, face painting, kickball, a cake walk, inflatables and Bible stories are on tap Saturday on Cochran Street as Foundation of Hope Ministries plans a family fun day for the community. “A planned day of family fun, laughter, community, great food and loving on another. There’s no better sound...
STATESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

101 Year Old North Carolina Woman Adopts A 19 Year Old Cat

You could call this the purrrfect match. Penny and Gus are making news about their unlikely partnership in Catawba County, North Carolina. Penny’s family reached out to an animal rescue in Catawba to check to see if there were any animals available that she could adopt. According to Global...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Bristol Drive#Co Iredell Nc Us#The Books Buddies
wccbcharlotte.com

Marsupial Spotted In A Gaston County Neighborhood

UPDATE from Capt. Matt Hensley of Gaston County Police Department who oversees Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement: “Earlier this morning we had a resident call in about a wallaby seen in someone’s yard. We went out to check on it and located the animal owner. She will be relocating the animal and we will be following up. There are no reports that the animal caused any problems in the community.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

I-CARE Inc. Community Resource Fair 2022 helps families in Statesville

Inside the gym at Christian Outreach in Statesville, local organizations helped families out with needs ranging from healthcare, household needs, shoes and other items at the I-CARE Inc. Community Resource Fair 2022. With inflation on the rise and other economic concerns, it was a way to help those who could...
STATESVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Kannapolis

Darrell Hinnant strolls along West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis, stopping to greet a group of moms with young children lounging in the shade. He waves to dog walkers and runners who call out, “Hey, mayor!” as they cross the street to the North Carolina Research Campus. The 350-acre facility is dedicated to investigating the effects of nutrition, lifestyle, and the environment on human health. “We never dreamed [downtown] would be this perfect,” Hinnant says, motioning to the large swings, sculptures, and fountains lining the sidewalks. The idyllic streetscape is the result of Kannapolis’s multiyear revitalization plan to bring people downtown to “discover a healthy life” — the city’s slogan, which was inspired by the research center.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What’s behind several Triad restaurant closures?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four restaurants have closed across the Triad in the past two weeks. All four of the restaurants said the closures are because of staffing issues. In High Point, Ham's American Bar and Grille announced it is permanently closed. Ham's has been a staple in the community since 1935 and this was their last location.
GREENSBORO, NC
Model Airplane News

Colossal CH-46 Sea Knight

At the Winston-Salem RC Club’s Freedom Fest Fun-Fly, Mark Smith, a Vario team pilot and dealer from Charlotte, North Carolina stopped by and flew his CH-46 helicopter. The full-scale CH-46 was manufactured by Boeing Vertol and saw service from the Vietnam War until retired in 2014 when it was replaced by the MV-22 Osprey.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC

