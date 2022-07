A Joshua Tree man was placed under arrest after deputies say he locked his male victim into a residence, assaulted him, and then held him at gunpoint. According to a Sheriff’s Press release, on Sunday (July 10) at about 7:45am, Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Valley View St. in Joshua Tree and contacted the Victim who had been locked in, assaulted, and held at knifepoint. The Victim, who told deputies the assault was over owed money, saw an opportunity to escape and ran out of the residence. The suspect was identified as Kaelub Christopher Shultz, 27.

