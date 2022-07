IRETON—Danny Rae Schmidt, 74, Tampa, FL, formerly of Ireton, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 2, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Le Mars, IA, on Sept. 11, 1947, to Wanda Day Schmidt and Marvin Jurgen Schmidt. He graduated from West Sioux High School in Hawarden and played on their winning football team. He won a football scholarship to South Dakota State University but transferred to Iowa State University his junior year. He graduated in 1969 and married Linda Carter on Aug. 23, 1969. Together they had two sons, David Phillip Schmidt and John Nicholas Schmidt.

IRETON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO