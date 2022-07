A Black inmate is suing a Kentucky prison after he says he was forced to cut off his dreadlocks, according to USA Today. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of 50-year-old Carlos Thurman, who claims officials chopped off his locks following the introduction of a new policy back in 2021. Under these new rules, inmates are required to have "searchable hair" while being transferred to a facility, being placed in solitary confinement, or appearing in court.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO