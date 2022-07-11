Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.

Billhimer said that after hearing what they believed to be gunshots in the home, the Ocean County SWAT breached the front door and located the man inside.

The man was arrested without incident and turned over to the Lacey Township Police Department.