Police arrest teen in double shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the double shooting in New Haven that occurred on Monday.

New Haven police received a call and Shotspotter alert that a shooting took place on Kimberly Avenue between Lamberton Street and Howard Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 35-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire. American medical response transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Yale-New Haven Hospital called police to report that a second gunshot victim, a 33-year-old man from Waterbury, arrived at the hospital. He was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Several police officers were also on the scene in front of a house on the 300 block of Howard Avenue, between 1st and Lamberton streets.

Detectives were able to view video footage of the shooting and get a description of the suspect. The 17-year-old suspect was located in a house on Howard Avenue. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

The teen was charged with the following offenses: two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A judge signed a take into custody order and the suspect was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.

Police from the Bureau of Identification located collected ballistic evidence from the scene. Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are now leading the investigation.

Police shut down the intersection of Lamberton and Kimberly streets during the initial investigation. Those streets are now back open to traffic.







Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Divison at 203-946-6304. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or by texting NHPD, plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

