ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Police arrest teen in double shooting in New Haven

By Jayne Chacko, Jenn Brink, Ellie Stamp, Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmNW0_0gbtTuj800

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the double shooting in New Haven that occurred on Monday.

New Haven police received a call and Shotspotter alert that a shooting took place on Kimberly Avenue between Lamberton Street and Howard Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 35-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire. American medical response transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Yale-New Haven Hospital called police to report that a second gunshot victim, a 33-year-old man from Waterbury, arrived at the hospital. He was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Several police officers were also on the scene in front of a house on the 300 block of Howard Avenue, between 1st and Lamberton streets.

Detectives were able to view video footage of the shooting and get a description of the suspect. The 17-year-old suspect was located in a house on Howard Avenue. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

The teen was charged with the following offenses: two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A judge signed a take into custody order and the suspect was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.

Police from the Bureau of Identification located collected ballistic evidence from the scene. Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are now leading the investigation.

Police shut down the intersection of Lamberton and Kimberly streets during the initial investigation. Those streets are now back open to traffic.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSWrE_0gbtTuj800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVpys_0gbtTuj800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGFQh_0gbtTuj800

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Divison at 203-946-6304. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or by texting NHPD, plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is a developing story. Follow News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Register Citizen

Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — A man was shot Friday night on Nelson Street, according to police. Officers responded to the residence around 9:50 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said. Mastroianni said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was in...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Norwich shooting suspect has bond more than doubled

NORWICH, Conn. — A Superior Court judge more than doubled the bond of 18-year-old shooting suspect Jamel Pires to $2 million on Friday, less than 24 hours after he caused panic in downtown Norwich. FOX61 viewer video shows a fight that led to Thursday's shooting. The man in the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting sends man to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting in Hartford left one man hospitalized, according to the Hartford Police Department. The incident took place at 9:51 p.m. Friday night, turning the area of 15 Nelson St. into a crime scene. Police responded as a result of an automated ShotSpotter alert. The man’s injury is not considered to […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#American#Yale New Haven Hospital
1010WINS

Woman, 66, fatally stabbed by daughter, 26, in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday for allegedly stabbing her mother to death in their Bronx apartment, police said. The 66-year-old victim, Silma Garcia, was found unconscious and unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. Friday in her apartment at 3125 Park Avenue, authorities said. Garcia...
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Meriden man arrested for using remote-controlled car on highway

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A morning ride on the highway typically doesn’t end in an arrest, but that’s exactly what happened in the case of a Meriden man Saturday morning. Leonard Kroher, 49, was arrested in Berlin around 7:00 a.m. by state troopers for disorderly conduct, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian and […]
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport cop arrested in Monroe for disorderly conduct

BRIDGEPORT — For the second time in as many weeks a city police officer has been arrested. On Wednesday, Monroe police said they arrested Officer Wally Franco for an incident involving someone he knew. Franco, 34, who has been on the Police Department about four years, was charged with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two Stamford teens face gun and drug charges

STAMFORD — Two city teens were arrested during a gun bust at a West Side parking lot known as a local hangout, according to police. Capt. Richard Conklin said officers in Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime squad recently received intel that Ryan “RJ” Hines, 19, often hung out at a parking lot located behind 186 West Main St. with a gun and narcotics in his possession.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man slapped guest, headbutted security in Milford cafe: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man charged with torching gas station

BRIDGEPORT — A local man has been charged with torching a Park Avenue gas station two years ago. “I didn’t kill nobody,” Jose Camacho said after Superior Court Judge William Holden on Friday afternoon ordered Camacho held in lieu of $750,000 bond. Police said the 32-year-old Camacho,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police investigate stolen storm drain grates in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several storm drain grates have been stolen across West Haven and are allegedly being sold for scrap metal, according to city officials. Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said at least five drain grates have been stolen. Officials warned residents to report any suspicious...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Driver wanted for fleeing officers in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police say they are trying to find a driver that took off from law enforcement Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said the driver is in his early to mid-30s and has brown hair and freckles on his face. Police said he drove a 2001 silver Honda Civic...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Bullet Goes Into 9-Year-Old's Bedroom In Newington

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a bullet went through a house in Connecticut and into the bed frame of a 9-year-old. The Hartford County shooting took place in Newington around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 on John Street. The bullet was shot from the street into the...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven holds community safety event with new police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A public safety event was held in New Haven on Thursday night, in the wake of recent events that have many in the community concerned. It was held at Hill Regional Career High School, and officials said it was a chance for the community to learn about the city’s plans […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Pretending to deliver pizza, man steals $9,000 from Milford home, police say

MILFORD — A man went to a local home with a pizza box, and left with $9,000, according to police. The theft took place around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The man, clad in sunglasses, a baseball cap and a medical mask, was caught on camera carrying a Papa’s Pizza box to the front door of a residence on Olde Elm Close, Milford police said.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy