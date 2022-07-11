Roger Espinoza’s goal earns him spot on Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s performance in a 2-1 road win against CF Montreal earned him a spot on the bench of the Week 19 Team of the Week.

The Hondurans wonder-goal from 44.1 yards out helped his club to a come-from-behind victory on the road as they start a three-game road trip.

In vintage-Espinoza style, he deflected a ball and pounced on a sloppy touch by the Montreal defender and chipped the goalkeeper from distance with his left foot.

“For me he was man of the match, by far,” manager Peter Vermes said. “The team played really well, but I think Roger brought a different level of intensity into the group. Roger has done this his whole career he has been here.”

This is the sixth time an SKC player has been featured on a Team of the Week this season and he is the fifth player to do so.

Espinoza’s goal is a candidate for goal of the week.

Week 19 Team of the Week roster

Goalkeeper: Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Defenders: Christian Fuchs (Charlotte FC), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Lalas Abubakar (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders: Ethan Finlay (Austin FC), Jose Cifuentes (LAFC), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Derrick Etienne Jr. (Columbus Crew)

Forwards: Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union), Taty Castellanos (NYCFC), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Portland Timbers)

Coach: Giovanni Savarese (Portland Timbers)

Bench: Aljaz Ivavic (Portland Timbers), Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union), Cesar Araujo (Orlando City), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City) , Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Cucho Hernandez (Colombus Crew)

