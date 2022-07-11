ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Roger Espinoza’s goal earns him spot on Team of the Week

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnI2a_0gbtTCKW00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s performance in a 2-1 road win against CF Montreal earned him a spot on the bench of the Week 19 Team of the Week.

The Hondurans wonder-goal from 44.1 yards out helped his club to a come-from-behind victory on the road as they start a three-game road trip.

In vintage-Espinoza style, he deflected a ball and pounced on a sloppy touch by the Montreal defender and chipped the goalkeeper from distance with his left foot.

“For me he was man of the match, by far,” manager Peter Vermes said. “The team played really well, but I think Roger brought a different level of intensity into the group. Roger has done this his whole career he has been here.”

This is the sixth time an SKC player has been featured on a Team of the Week this season and he is the fifth player to do so.

Espinoza’s goal is a candidate for goal of the week.

Roger Espinoza spectacular long-distance chip up for Goal of the Week

Week 19 Team of the Week roster

Goalkeeper: Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
Defenders: Christian Fuchs (Charlotte FC), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Lalas Abubakar (Colorado Rapids)
Midfielders: Ethan Finlay (Austin FC), Jose Cifuentes (LAFC), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Derrick Etienne Jr. (Columbus Crew)
Forwards: Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union), Taty Castellanos (NYCFC), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Portland Timbers)
Coach: Giovanni Savarese (Portland Timbers)
Bench: Aljaz Ivavic (Portland Timbers), Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union), Cesar Araujo (Orlando City), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City) , Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Cucho Hernandez (Colombus Crew)

No Other Club: More Sporting Kansas city news on FOX4 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
ESPN

Nashville bests Seattle behind Hany Mukhtar's lone goal

Hany Mukhtar scored the lone goal late in the first half and Nashville SC held on for 1-0 win over the visiting Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday night. Goalkeeper Joe Willis had two saves for Nashville while posting his fifth shutout of the campaign. It marked the second time this...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC-area man charged with shooting brother, 2 women Sunday

PECULIAR, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man is charged with shooting his brother and two women early Sunday morning in Peculiar. Thomas B. Parrish, 40, faces charges of domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, and other related crimes. Deputies, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
Person
Teenage Hadebe
Person
Christian Fuchs
Person
Roger Espinoza
Person
Giovanni Savarese
Person
Lalas Abubakar
Person
Ethan Finlay
Person
Jonathan Osorio
FOX4 News Kansas City

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died on Monday, July 11, and the cause of death is under investigation. Initial examinations do not indicate that Jamie Gaius Marshall’s dead was related to COVID-19. Marshall has been at the facility since Jan. 15, 2013, for two...
LANSING, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Colorado Rapids#Portland Timbers#Cf Montreal#Hondurans#Skc#Philadelphia Union#Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man uses fake ID to secure loan at KC-area bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who could be a ghost. Detectives released a picture of the person they want to find, but that’s it. They say the guy used a fake ID from Texas to secure a loan with a Kansas City-area bank on Tuesday. Kansas City police haven’t released any additional information about the man, or the type of loan he applied to receive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy