Dubuque, IA

US Army Re-Names Dubuque, Iowa Reserve Center

By Ken Peiffer
 4 days ago
The location of the Dubuque Iowa Army Reserve hasn't changed, but in the future, it will now have a new name. The United States Army on Sunday officially renamed its army reserve center after Dubuque...

103.3 WJOD

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Invites Prospective Students for College Visit Week

Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
DUBUQUE, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Regional Airport to Receive $1.3 Million for Upgrades

In a news release from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, The U.S. Department of Transportation announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law; which Grassley supported the passage of this critical infrastructure funding – funding that is now directly benefiting and improving communities across Iowa. This latest announcement will benefit Iowans in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Washington areas by funding airport improvement. The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. In Iowa, five projects received funding under the infrastructure law:
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Platteville Gearing Up for its 25th Hometown Festival Week

The time has just about come for Platteville's annual Hometown Festival Week. Set to commence on Saturday, July 16th and run through Sunday, July 24th, the festival turns 25-years-old this year, and the lineup of food, exhibits, and live music is absolutely jammed. The nine-day event is set to showcase...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
103.3 WJOD

Creepy-Crawly and Quite Appalling: Ticks

My wife and I recently took one of our usual hikes to one of our most frequented places, White Water Canyon, just outside of Cascade in Bernard, Iowa. It's a really beautiful area where we recently did some foraging for blackcap raspberries. On this particular hike we were simply taking in the overlook, which is amazing.
BERNARD, IA
103.3 WJOD

Discover Peosta: One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities [Audio]

One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
PEOSTA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Millwork Night Market is a Sensational Summer Season Shindig

As the peak summer produce season kicks in, the Millwork Night Market hits primetime with its monthly Thursday evening event in downtown Dubuque. Held on the second Thursday of the month - JULY 14th from 5 pm - 8 pm, the Millwork Night Market is in its fifth fantastic year of showcasing top-tier vendors, fresh produce, crafts, art, food, and beverages, desserts, and music.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Jake Owen Performs at the Delaware County Fair

Thursday Evening at the Delaware County Fair traditionally means Country Music Night!!! Who could ask for a better night for an outdoor concert; thank you Mother Nature. (Moments before Jake Owen took to the stage: photo below.) Jake appeared on stage "barefoot" and was ready to get the party started!!!...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Friday release. The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. Friday’s announcement included $100,000 for Jo Daviess County Blackhawk Park District, and the Meridian Park pool house project. A full list of projects and counties receiving funds is available here.
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police Seeking Citizens Help

Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

