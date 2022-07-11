ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 14 “Ginger”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, the Air Jordan 14 played an important part in Michael Jordan’s legacy in the world of basketball. Within the world of sneakers, the 12th design by Tinker Hatfield for #23 has largely been overshadowed by other signature shoes prepped for the Chicago Bulls legend. Recently, official images...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
RAY ALLEN
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 "Olive-Concord" Drops Next Year: First Look

One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first Jordan Brand shoe released while Michael Jordan was gone playing baseball, so it never really caught on the way the previous models did. Regardless, it is a shoe that is always getting new colorways, and there is no doubt that fans have been appreciative of these new offerings.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Royal Blue Accents This Nike Air Max 95 “Reflective”

Nike has tweaked the ever-ubiquitous “Triple Black” colorway many a time these past few decades. And with this upcoming Air Max 95, the brand has paired said scheme with blue accents and a series of reflective panels. Said blues are relegated to the branding, mainly, highlighting the Swoosh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Newstalgia”

Women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Retro High OGs are the new tradition for the summer, and in 2022 Jordan Brand is continuing this modern day institution with the “Newstalgia” colorway. Previously dubbed the “Chenille”, this Air Jordan 1 makes use of a classic red and white combination with...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week

The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Gets A Spark With “Magic Ember”

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 may be helping Christian Tresser’s original design celebrate its 25th anniversary, but it’s also cementing itself as one of the brand’s most compelling eco-friendly options to date. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-recycled proposition emerged in a mix of “Black,” “Magic Ember,” “Hyper...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears

As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
APPAREL

