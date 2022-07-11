ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

County: Check the ‘use-by’ date on your COVID test

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Public Health put out a post on social media reminding residents to keep track of the current use-by of COVID-19 test kits.

informnny.com

Monkey pox hits NY, Saratoga County has vaccines

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monkeypox has made it to New York. One local county is taking some of the first steps to prevent it from spreading. While there are no known cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County, the health department is being proactive by starting a vaccination clinic to prepare for the season’s tourist influx.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pediatrician or clinic? How counties are vaxxing youngest kids

The COVID vaccine rollout is off to a slow start for the youngest Americans under 5. Recent CDC data shows only about 1.5% of the roughly 19.5 million children in the United States who recently became eligible have gotten the shot. Local counties are executing their own plans for making vaccines available to families who want them.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

SUNY Adirondack creates Health and Wellness office

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has created a new office dedicated to health issues on campus. The college’s new Health and Wellness office is opening with help from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. In order to fully staff the office to tackle health needs on campus,...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Protesters demand action, alleged animal abuse

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pittsburgh resident Sandra Miranda was vacationing in Glens Falls last month and dropped her Australian Shepherd off at GFK9 on Warren Street. Hours later, she came to pick up Alfie only to find out he wasn’t there. “It was one of the workers...
An Exchange Between Chris Mathiesen and Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino Over the Condition of the Saratoga Springs Police Department

[JK: The following is an exchange between former Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen and Montagnino prompted by Mathiesen’s recent email to the City Council.]. To say that there are 20 “unfilled slots” is a little inaccurate. Full staffing, as you know, is 80 sworn officers. From that number must be deducted seven who are currently in the Academy and therefore unavailable for actual service, on duty, for the City. From that number must also be deducted an additional five who will be starting training at the Academy later this month. Thus, 80 is reduced by 12 to 68. Of those, one has been on disability for years but yet continues on our books. That reduces the “net” number to 67. One of our officers is on “loan” to a DEA task force and has been for several years. That reduces the “net” number to 66. Another officer is currently assigned to the Police Academy as an instructor. That reduces our “net” number to 65. Just this week, an officer returned to service after a lengthy period of reserve military deployment. His absence from service here in the City had reduced our “net” number to 64. We have an officer out on Family Medical Leave. That reduces our “net” number to 63. We have only three or four truly “unfilled” slots at the present time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Inside look at Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm Tour

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans are getting a unique experience this summer to see where horse racing dreams begin! The New York Racing Association, Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Old Tavern Farm debuted the Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm tour. Offered every Friday, beginning July 15, the all-inclusive experience already sold it! […]
Schenectady man accused of bilking $26,000 in unemployment benefits

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Schenectady man was arrested, accused of unemployment insurance fraud. Police say 20-year-old Andre Branchel was arrested, charged with grand larceny and identity theft. He's accused of using someone else's identity to obtain tens of thousands in unemployment benefits. State Police say...
SCHENECTADY, NY
New tenant to open in former Saratoga Springs Price Chopper space

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new specialty marketplace is coming to downtown Saratoga Springs. PDT Market is set to open at 55 Railroad Place, the former spot of Price Chopper Limited. Chef Adam Foti, the founder and owner of PDT Catering, plans to open a 19,000 square foot...
Rangers rescue hikers in Greene, Warren Counties

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued a few hikers over the weekend. The rescues took place in Greene and Warren Counties. On July 9 around noon, forest rangers responded to Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter for an injured hiker who had...
GREENE, NY
Police: Mayfield Dad Drowns After Jumping into Lake to Save His Son

Authorities are investigating after a Fulton county man lost his life while trying to save his child late last week. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers and other emergency personnel received a call at approximately 4:00pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 about “a man that went into the water and did not resurface.”
MAYFIELD, NY
Boy with autism, 6, found dead in Washington County

State police say a child with autism who had been missing in Washington County has been found dead. Police say New York State DEC Forest Rangers found 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall dead in a pond not far from his home in the town of Easton. Police say the drowning appears to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Video: Knife-wielding man charges officer, is fatally shot

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A man wielding a knife inside a Stewart's Shop was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, two members of the Saranac Lake Village Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the Stewart's on Bloomingdale Avenue, according to a state police news release.
SARANAC LAKE, NY

