Minneapolis woman pleads guilty to dealing meth in Mower County

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to the fatal hit and run that killed 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.Aissata Dore, 20, was charged with a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for hitting a pedestrian with her car and leaving the scene on May 28, 2021.According to the complaint, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her Ford Taurus at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Dore left her car at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the car after it struck the young man.Police say Dore was travelling much faster than other car around her the night of the incident, resulting in significant front-end damage to her vehicle.Dore initially reported her car and phone stolen and missed several appointments to speak to investigators about her car. She eventually admitted to police that she was the one driving at the time of the incident.Dore is being released on bond with conditions and will be sentenced in September.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO